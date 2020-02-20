CodeRidgefield Debuts in Connecticut Teaching Essential Coding Skills to Kids

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeRidgefield, a STEM tutoring space for kids 7-14, opens its doors at 105 Danbury Rd in Ridgefield, CT.

The secret is out, coding is becoming all too important to your child's learning. Long term, a core understanding of programming will help people enter the ever-changing workforce in a variety of fields. Short term, coding helps children become confident problem solvers and better students. CodeRidgefield addresses this need for a curriculum that can turn the absolute novice into a master coder.

Gone are scheduled classes that if missed, will lead to your child playing catch-up. CodeRidgefield has a flexible curriculum. Parents can drop off when it's convenient, kids pick up where they left off. Once a month, once a week, a few times a week… the schedule is flexible and convenient.

"We're so excited for CodeRidgefield to open its doors - my children love gaming and coding, I'm looking forward to a new space with a flexible schedule that allows me to drop them off for a valuable learning experience while I do my grocery shopping," said Holly McClellan mother of Casey. "We've been friends with the Flemings for 8 years and love that they're bringing this essential program to our community."

Check out CodeRidgfield during its open house on Sunday March 8th 1pm-3pm at 105 Danbury Road (near Stop & Shop).

Founded by the father and daughters team: Matt Fleming, Bailey Fleming (17, junior at Wooster), Sloane Fleming (14, freshman at Wooster) and Leighton Fleming (11, 6th grader at ERMS). CodeRidgefield is located in a new built-out office near Stop & Shop. After school and weekend hours are available (Mon-Thurs 4pm-6:30pm Saturday 10am-2pm). Kids will create video games, chat bots, and websites. Coding languages learned include Java and Python. A math specific skill building course is also available for children aged 7-9 years.

About the founder: Matt Fleming has 20 years' experience as the Chief Technology Officer at a hedge fund in Greenwich. Previously, he worked at Barclays and Goldman Sachs.

