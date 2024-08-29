Coderio Celebrates International Recognition with Two Prestigious Awards

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coderio, the leading software company, is proud to announce that it has been honored with two Golden Bridge Awards®. The company has been named "Technology Company of the Year", and Eugenia Kessler, Coderio's Cofounder and Executive Director, has been recognized as "Woman of the Year" in Business.

The "Company of the Year" award acknowledges Coderio's exceptional contributions and leadership in engineering and technology. This accolade is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and excellence and its role in driving technological advancements on a global scale. Coderio's cutting-edge solutions and dedication to customer satisfaction have set a high standard in the industry.

Eugenia Kessler, a visionary leader at Coderio, has been awarded the title of "Woman of the Year" in Business. This recognition celebrates her outstanding achievements, leadership, and influence in the technology industry. Kessler's dedication, strategic insights, and commitment to empowering women in technology have made her a role model and an inspiration to many.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious awards," said Javier Lopez Ramos, CEO of Coderio. "We build high-performance software engineering teams better than everyone else, and being named 'Technology Company of the Year' reflects our team's hard work and dedication to innovation. Eugenia Kessler's recognition as 'Woman of the Year' highlights our company's exceptional leadership. We are proud of her achievements and positive impact on the tech industry."

These awards underscore Coderio's position as a leader in the software industry and its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. The company strives for new heights, driving progress and significantly contributing to the global technology landscape.

About Coderio

Coderio is a leading software outsourcing company specializing in digital transformation and enterprise-level engineering, focused on excellence and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Miami, Coderio has 300 hand-picked experienced software engineers in six development centers throughout Latin America. With expertise in over 100 languages and frameworks, Coderio services clients like Visa, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, FedEx, and Avon, as well as startups and companies of every size. Coderio is dedicated to delivering high-quality software products and services that meet the evolving needs of businesses across the Americas.

