CodeROI Formally Introduces Data-First Platform to Automate Software Tax Incentives, Compliance, and Financial Reporting

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeROI today formally introduced its software platform, designed to help organizations building software automate the engineering data required for tax incentives, software capitalization, compliance, and financial reporting.

Software development information is often scattered across source control, payroll systems, project management tools, employee surveys, and spreadsheets. CodeROI replaces these fragmented processes with structured reporting built from actual software development activity.

CodeROI automates software tax incentives using deterministic, evidence-based engineering data. Post this Taylor Meadows, CPA, Founder of CodeROI.

The CodeROI platform helps organizations by calculation, documenting, and substantiating:

US federal and state Research & Development tax credits

CA federal and provincial SR&ED tax credits

Software development tax deductions under Section 174

Software capitalization, or Cap Labor, reporting

CodeROI also can optionally enforce preventative software development compliance controls for SOC 2 Type 2 and similar audits.

Unlike platforms that rely primarily on information assembled after development is complete, CodeROI continuously builds an evidentiary record as software is developed. The platform captures software development events that would otherwise be transient, adds structure throughout the software development lifecycle, and ties the resulting evidence to individual activities.

Rather than asking organizations to reconstruct what happened from surveys, spreadsheets, or manually assembled documentation, CodeROI deterministically evaluates and attributes each action done by individuals across code development, testing, reviews, and approvals. This allows organizations to assess what is eligible under the applicable reporting framework using granular evidence based on actual activity, not estimates or retrospective narratives.

"Our goal is to automate not just the reporting, but the creation of the underlying evidence itself," said Taylor Meadows, CPA, Founder of CodeROI. "CodeROI captures and structures development activity as it happens, giving organizations a more complete and traceable record that is better positioned to withstand audit and regulatory scrutiny."

CodeROI currently integrates with GitHub and is designed for organizations ranging from startups to large enterprises that develop software internally.

Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, CodeROI helps finance, tax, engineering, and audit teams reduce manual effort while improving the accuracy, consistency, and defensibility of software development reporting.

About CodeROI

CodeROI is a deterministic, data-first software platform that automates software development tax incentives, software capitalization, and software development compliance. By generating an evidence-based record directly from the software development lifecycle, CodeROI helps organizations replace estimates with actuals, improve audit readiness, and produce more defensible financial and tax reporting.

See how CodeROI can turn software development activity into defensible financial and tax evidence. Schedule a demo or try CodeROI at www.coderoi.com.

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SOURCE CodeROI