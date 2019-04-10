Coderun Technologies Announces the Launch of Its Excel Price Feed Add-in Software for Private Investors and Traders

LONDON, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coderun Technologies Ltd today announces the launch of Excel Price Feed Add-in, software which brings live and streaming financial prices to Excel. The launch product includes connectors to Yahoo Finance and IG Index for live financial data.

Excel Price Feed is distributed as an Excel Add-in and is fully integrated with Excel, providing a new tab in Excel, together with a comprehensive library of new Excel formulas. The Add-in provides real-time and streaming data for a variety of financial products including stocks, stock indices, commodities, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Customers are using Excel Price Feed for a variety of use cases including live portfolio valuation, investment idea analysis and trading strategy development.

"Excel Price Feed was developed initially based on a client's requirements to provide live financial prices in Excel. Early on we recognised that it would appeal to a wider audience and therefore decided to launch it as a stand-alone commercial product. Since launch we have experienced interest from a wide range of international investors and traders," said Andrew Sinclair, co-founder and lead developer.

Over half of all Americans own stocks and an increasing number are managing their own portfolios. They are constantly on the look-out for new software tools to help analyse their portfolios and identify trading opportunities. Excel Price Feed aims to be one of these new tools with a product roadmap driven by customer demand and feedback.

Excel Price Feed is available today with a free 10-day trial at https://www.excelpricefeed.com.

About Coderun Technologies Ltd - Coderun Technologies is a UK based software development company founded in 2015. Coderun provides software consultancy and services to the finance industry and Excel Price Feed is their first commercial product.

