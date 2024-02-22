CODES CANNABIS TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF NEWEST DISPENSARY IN CARDWELL, MISSOURI

Grand Opening Celebration Will Be Held On February 24th

CARDWELL, Mo., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CODES, a leading brand in Missouri's thriving cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest retail pop-up in Cardwell, Missouri. This marks the 16th addition to CODES' rapidly expanding network of dispensaries, further cementing its status as one of the state's premier cannabis brands. Known for its exceptional flower offerings, including sought-after strains such as Banapple Cream and 816, CODES continues to set the standard for cannabis excellence in Missouri.

The grand opening celebration is scheduled for February 24th, from 9 am to 6 pm, promising a day filled with excitement, deals, and prizes. Located at 3646 State HWY AC, just minutes from the Tennessee and Arkansas border, the Cardwell dispensary extends the accessibility of CODES' premium cannabis products to neighboring areas such as Jonesboro and Paragould. Positioned as a hub for cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike, the Cardwell dispensary is set to become a focal point for the region.

The event will feature an array of local food, live music, and pop-ups offering special items from Missouri's top cannabis brands. Customers will have the opportunity to explore CODES' premium selection of rare strains priced at just $25, along with great prices on vapes, concentrates, edibles, and more, catering to a wide range of preferences and needs. Additionally, CODES plans to give away over $2,000 in Visa gift cards throughout the day!

In addition to the festivities, CODES takes pride in its commitment to giving back to the community. Following its recent record-breaking donation to the Good Samaritan Outreach Center, consisting of over 3,500 items, CODES plans to initiate a similar charitable effort in Cardwell. This gesture highlights the brand's dedication not only to providing high-quality and affordable cannabis products but also to making a positive impact in the communities it serves. This new dispensary is expected to provide an economic boost to Dunklin County.

"Supporting our local economy is not just a choice; it's a commitment to the prosperity of our community," said Amy Dailey, VP of Marketing at CODES. "Every purchase made here helps strengthen our neighborhood and keeps our community thriving, which allows us to continue giving back."

Moreover, CODES prioritizes customer experience and convenience through various innovative features such as:

Online shopping and purchasing with Dutchie Pay : Customers can browse and purchase their favorite products from the comfort of their homes, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

: Customers can browse and purchase their favorite products from the comfort of their homes, enhancing convenience and efficiency. In-store kiosks : For those who prefer a hands-on shopping experience, CODES offers in-store kiosks where customers can explore product information and make purchases conveniently within the dispensary.

: For those who prefer a hands-on shopping experience, CODES offers in-store kiosks where customers can explore product information and make purchases conveniently within the dispensary. Drive-thru: To accommodate customers on-the-go, CODES provides a drive-thru option, allowing for quick and seamless transactions without leaving the comfort of their vehicles.

The Cardwell dispensary will operate from 9 am to 10 pm, offering extended hours for guests to enjoy their shopping experience beyond the grand opening celebration. With its convenient location and strong focus on community and quality, CODES Dispensaries invites local residents, tourists, and cannabis connoisseurs to join in the grand opening celebration and discover the exceptional offerings that set CODES apart in the Missouri cannabis landscape.

For more information about CODES and the grand opening event, please visit www.codesbrand.com

About CODES

CODES is inspired by the passion and sense of identity we all have with the area codes that raised us. With a dedication to cultivating local cannabis, CODES is creating a space for Missourians to unlock their highest potential while illuminating the best of their community. For more information visit www.codesbrand.com or @codes.missouri on Instagram.

Media Contact

Lisa Weser

Acceleration for CODES

[email protected]

SOURCE Codes