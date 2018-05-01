Code's "Soft Scanning" Technology Now Available Within Allscripts Sunrise Mobile

"Code believes that soft scanning allows greater access to mobile technology by offering a solution that will be less expensive overall than traditional hardware, plus it provides users with an easier path to upgrade to newer devices faster than ever before," said Daria Cuda, Healthcare Alliance Manager.

Once a license is obtained from Allscripts, a clinician will be able to use the soft scanning functionality in their mobile device. After logging into their Sunrise Mobile app, a list of assigned patients will appear. They will then be able to utilize CortexDecoder to support patient verification and medication administration simply by scanning a barcode with their device's built-in camera.

"We are pleased to work with Allscripts on this innovative technology solution," said John Deal, VP of Product Strategy. "Code believes that integrated data capture will be a huge step forward for the mobile industry, particularly in healthcare where it will contribute to better patient care."

About Code

Code is a technology leader in image-based barcode reading solutions. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of image-based barcode reading hardware and software solutions to enhance productivity and exceed customers' expectations for superior barcode reading performance, ergonomic design, equipment durability, and seamless integration with their operations. Servicing a diverse range of industries and environments, Code's products are used in critical applications in healthcare, public safety, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and a range of other diverse industries.

Code's worldwide headquarters are located in Salt Lake City, USA, and has regional headquarters in China, Singapore, and The Netherlands. For more information, visit www.codecorp.com.

Contact:

Leslie Bryant

801-987-7215

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codes-soft-scanning-technology-now-available-within-allscripts-sunrise-mobile-300640172.html

SOURCE Code

Related Links

http://www.codecorp.com

