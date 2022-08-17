CodeScan by AutoRABIT Named Gold Winner by the Stevie Awards

The static code analysis solution was recognized in the DevOps Solution category.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT, the only complete DevSecOps platform for Salesforce developers, has been recognized as a Gold Winner in DevOps Solutions by the Stevie International Business Awards.

AutoRABIT's DevOps tools continue to gain recognition for their reliability and contribution to code quality. There is no better example of this than CodeScan, which has been awarded the highest possible recognition by the Stevie Awards.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, October 15th —the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

"We're very excited the Stevie International Business Awards recognized CodeScan for its contributions to increasing data security throughout the Salesforce DevOps pipeline," said Prashanth Samudrala, VP of Product Management at AutoRABIT.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

The judges were particularly impressed with the capabilities of CodeScan and the ways it enables users to improve the quality and security of their projects. "CodeScan is a really interesting solution that aids in producing high-quality code," said one judge. "I find it powerful that CodeScan already has a huge amount of data in the form of previously scanned code that can be leveraged to find out and flag certain coding practices that are not particularly secure."

AutoRABIT provides the only complete DevSecOps platform for Salesforce developers. The combination of AutoRABIT's Automated Release Management, CodeScan, Vault Data Backup & Recovery, and Record Migrator solutions heighten the quality and speed of releases while strengthening data security and compliance measures.

About AutoRABIT:

AutoRABIT was founded in 2015 to help developers regain control of their development cycles, increase deployment velocity, and deliver value within their organizations through a continuous delivery model. Today, AutoRABIT's suite of release management tools is the most comprehensive and secure in the market, and its customers are realizing the benefits of faster and more secure deployment in their Salesforce environments. Learn more at www.autorabit.com.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

