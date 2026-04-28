CodeSignal Expands Agentic Capabilities, Enabling Hiring Teams to Create Expert-Level Skills Assessments in Minutes

Codesignal's AI agent draws on tens of thousands of hours of talent science research to create simulation-based, role-specific assessments and interview content on demand

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading AI-native skills platform, today announced that any hiring team can discover or create expert-level skills assessments and interview content on demand with Cosmo, its AI agent. Applying research and frameworks from CodeSignal's Talent Science team, a group of I-O psychologists who design and validate job-relevant assessments, Cosmo brings that same rigorous process to any role instantly.

Skill assessments are hard to build well. So we built an AI agent, Cosmo, that's spent thousands of hours learning how. Speed Speed

"Building high-quality skills assessments and interview questions is hard," said Tigran Sloyan, Co-Founder and CEO of CodeSignal. "Our team of I-O psychologists develops the science behind what makes a great skills assessment, and thanks to AI, we're now delivering that expertise at scale and speed never seen before."

Creating skills-based hiring content requires knowing which skills matter for a role, designing exercises that surface those skills, and applying science-backed rubrics that stay consistent across every candidate. That expertise lives inside a library of 1,000+ certified assessments and 4,000+ questions using role-based simulations spanning coding, writing, spreadsheets, and conversational scenarios—and all validated for job relevance, fairness, and compliance with employment standards.

How to work with Cosmo:

Content discovery: Describe the role, or copy and paste a job description, and Cosmo surfaces the best-fit assessment or question from an extensive library of certified assessments and questions across business and technical roles

Describe the role, or copy and paste a job description, and Cosmo surfaces the best-fit assessment or question from an extensive library of certified assessments and questions across business and technical roles Custom creation: When custom content is a better fit for your role, Cosmo builds assessments, AI interviews, or live interview questions of all types, with the ability to give feedback and refine as you go

Watch Cosmo in action.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is how the world discovers and develops the skills that will shape the future. Our AI-native skills assessment and experiential learning platform helps organizations hire, train, and grow talent at scale while empowering individuals to advance their careers.

Whether you're growing your team's potential or unlocking your own, CodeSignal meets you where you are and gets you where you need to go. With millions of skills assessments completed, CodeSignal is trusted by companies like Netflix, Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox and used by learners worldwide.

For more information, visit www.codesignal.com or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CodeSignal