CodeSignal Welcomes Chris Kibarian to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading AI-native skills intelligence platform, today announced that Chris Kibarian has joined its board of directors.

Kibarian brings deep experience across the human capital management space, from labor market intelligence to talent acquisition and workforce development. He currently serves as CEO of International SOS, a leader in health and security risk services. Before that, he spent years as CEO of Lightcast, a labor market intelligence platform used by enterprises, educators, and public institutions. Earlier in his career, he led digital ventures at Randstad, overseeing platforms including Monster and RiseSmart.

"Most companies are still measuring performance the same way they did a decade ago, even as the skills that matter keep shifting," said Kibarian. "Without a rigorous way to measure and validate what people can do, everything else—how you hire, develop, and retain people—is guesswork. CodeSignal understood from day one that skills assessments have to be the foundation."

"Chris has spent much of his career making sense of how skills and labor markets move," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and co-founder of CodeSignal. "That perspective is exactly what we need right now as we build new ways to help leaders re-evaluate, measure, and grow the in-demand skills of their teams in the AI era."

Kibarian's appointment reflects CodeSignal's continued growth across enterprise hiring and workforce development, with customers spanning industries from tech and financial services to retail, healthcare, and more.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is the AI-native skills intelligence platform on a mission to discover and develop the skills that will shape the future. Built on the belief that skills should define opportunity, CodeSignal helps organizations objectively measure what people can really do and turn that insight into action—hiring stronger teams, closing skills gaps, and helping employees grow. Grounded in rigorous assessment science, the platform spans the full talent lifecycle. From hiring assessments and AI interviews to hands-on skills development and measuring real work, CodeSignal helps you make skills-first decisions for your organization.

With millions of skills assessments completed and the trust of companies like Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox, CodeSignal has become the standard for measuring what people can do.

To learn more, visit www.codesignal.com or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CodeSignal