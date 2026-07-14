CodeSignal's AI Literacy Assessments Measure Effectiveness of AI Skills Across the Workforce

Expanded library helps organizations evaluate candidates, benchmark employee AI readiness, identify development opportunities, and measure the impact of AI investments

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeSignal, the leading AI-native skills intelligence platform, today expanded its AI literacy assessment library with new assessments spanning business and technical roles, from sales and finance to product design and engineering. Built around realistic workplace scenarios, the assessments measure how people apply AI in the context of their work, giving organizations a clear picture of AI capability across candidates and employees.

CodeSignal expands its AI literacy assessment library with new assessments spanning business and technical roles. Built around realistic workplace simulations, they measure how people actually apply AI in their jobs, giving organizations a clear picture of AI capability across candidates and employees. Speed Speed

As organizations invest heavily in AI training and tools, the next challenge is understanding whether those investments are translating into workforce capability. Nearly two-thirds of global businesses have already delivered AI training to employees, while jobs requiring AI skills are growing nearly eight times faster than the market overall.

"Nearly every organization has invested in AI literacy this year," said Tigran Sloyan, CEO and co-founder of CodeSignal. "The question now isn't whether people are using AI, but how well they're using it to do their jobs better. Course completions aren't enough. You have to see people apply AI in realistic work. That's what gives organizations a clear picture of where AI capability exists and where it needs to grow."

Because AI literacy looks different from one job to the next, CodeSignal's assessments measure how people apply AI to the work they actually do. Through realistic workplace simulations, participants complete timed, scenario-based tasks using embedded AI tools while their decisions and outputs are evaluated against structured scoring rubrics.

The assessments often surface strengths and gaps that aren't visible through interviews, course completions, or self-reported AI use alone. The assessments evaluate:

Applied fluency: Complete realistic workplace tasks instead of answering multiple-choice questions about AI concepts.

Complete realistic workplace tasks instead of answering multiple-choice questions about AI concepts. The right tool for the job: Choose appropriate AI models, evaluate outputs critically, and use AI responsibly.

Choose appropriate AI models, evaluate outputs critically, and use AI responsibly. Knowing when not to use AI: Recognize where AI's limits require human judgment, the skill that separates real fluency from confident guessing.

Examples of assessments available today include:

Rooted in talent science

Building a meaningful assessment takes more than writing good questions. Every CodeSignal assessment is validated in-house by the company's Talent Science team of industrial-organizational psychologists. Each one is mapped to the real tasks required for the role and validated for reliability and fairness, including an independent bias audit. The result is a measure of what a person can demonstrably do, backed by evidence organizations can trust.

CodeSignal's AI literacy assessment library is available now, with new role-specific assessments added on a rolling basis.

About CodeSignal

CodeSignal is the AI-native skills intelligence platform on a mission to discover and develop the skills that will shape the future. Built on the belief that skills should define opportunity, CodeSignal helps organizations objectively measure what people can really do and turn that insight into action—hiring stronger teams, closing skills gaps, and helping employees grow. Grounded in rigorous assessment science, the platform spans the full talent lifecycle. From hiring assessments and AI interviews to hands-on skills development and measuring real work, CodeSignal helps you make skills-first decisions for your organization.

With millions of skills assessments completed and the trust of companies like Capital One, Meta, and Dropbox, CodeSignal has become the standard for measuring what people can do.

To learn more, visit www.codesignal.com or connect with CodeSignal on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CodeSignal