codeSpark Teams up with Sam's Club to Provide Exclusive Subscription Deal to Members

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- codeSpark Academy, the #1 learn-to-code app for kids, has announced it will offer an exclusive subscription deal to Sam's Club members. The new program allows Sam's Club members to introduce their kids to the creative problem solving and logical thinking core to computer science. Kids learn foundational skills while designing and programming their own video games and interactive stories. Sam's Club Members will receive member-only pricing as well as a 30 day free trial with their codeSpark Academy subscription.

codeSpark Academy is the most used coding app at home and in public schools for kids ages 5-9, introducing more than 30 million kids in 190 countries to the ABCs of computer science and the Foos – the program's lovable characters. codeSpark Academy uses a patented "no words" interface to teach the basics of STEM and make the platform highly accessible. Concepts are taught through various interactive learning activities, including puzzles, games, and coding challenges.

Kids can even use codeSpark Academy's award-winning creative tools to design and code their own video games and interactive stories, all of which are reviewed and approved by codeSpark Academy's privacy and safety team. Kids in the codeSpark community are inspired by each other and love expressing themselves with code. In 2020 alone kids created 11 million games and stories on the codeSpark Academy learning platform.

"codeSpark Academy is a highly engaging educational app that allows kids to learn through play. Parents can feel confident that this screen time is being put to good use," said Grant Hosford, Co-Founder and General Manager of codeSpark. "From the beginning, our team has worked to make our platform as accessible as possible to every kid interested in STEM and computer science. We're proud and excited to work with Sam's Club and look forward to developing our partnership so as many families as possible can have access to codeSpark Academy and a best-in-class introduction to computer science."

Club members have the option to purchase a subscription and save 20 percent on a monthly plan at $7.99 (regularly $9.99) or purchase an annual subscription at $63.99 (regularly $79.99). Plus members receive a 25 percent savings and can purchase a monthly or annual plan at $7.49 and $59.99 respectively.

Sam's Club members can purchase a subscription to codeSpark Academy on https://www.samsclub.com. For more information, visit codespark.com, or download the app on the App Store, Google Play or Amazon Appstore.

About codeSpark Academy

codeSpark Academy is the #1 learn-to-code app for children ages 5-9. Co-founded by digital entrepreneur Grant Hosford and Disney veteran Joe Shochet, the educational platform's word-free interface and highly engaging gameplay allow kids to design and program their own video games and interactive stories. codeSpark Academy is available for home use with a subscription or is accessible for free in North America via public schools, libraries, and nonprofits. codeSpark has a presence in more than 1/3 of the school districts in the United States and has been honored with multiple, top-tier awards in both the academic and technology sectors, including a Parents' Choice Award, and continues to educate and entertain over 30 million children and counting. BEGiN, the company behind the proven early learning program, HOMER, acquired codeSpark in April 2021.

SOURCE codeSpark Academy