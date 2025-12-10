CoDev Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025 List

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoDev announced that it has been named to the inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For™ Southeast Asia 2025 list, compiled by Great Place To Work® in partnership with Fortune. CoDev ranked 95th among organizations recognized for building high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures across the ASEAN region.

The inaugural list is based on more than 550,000 employee survey responses and independent evaluation of trust, leadership behavior, and consistency of workplace experience across markets. CoDev's Great Place To Work profile reports that 92% of employees consider it a great workplace, compared to 65% at a typical company in the Philippines.

Recognition for People-First Offshore Team Culture

CoDev has operated for more than 15 years across multiple cities in the Philippines, supporting U.S. companies with long-term offshore software development and support teams. Its ranking reflects sustained investment in employee well-being, development, and stability within a global work environment.

"This recognition reflects the voices of our people," said Landon Essig, CoDev's CEO. "Our focus has always been on creating a workplace where trusted relationships, career growth, and long-term client success align."

Elements Evaluated by Fortune & Great Place To Work

Companies were assessed on:

Employee trust, fairness, and respect

Leadership credibility and workplace consistency

Opportunities for professional growth

Regional presence and culture strength

CoDev was previously named one of the Philippines' Best Workplaces in IT-BPM, reinforcing its momentum as a culture-driven organization.

Commitment to Employees and Clients

CoDev continues to focus on engagement programs, leadership development, mental health and flexibility initiatives, and long-term career pathways for Philippine-based teams. The company provides recruitment, HR, facilities, and ongoing support software engineers, operations specialists, and marketing professionals working with U.S. clients.

"Offshore development depends on trust," Essig added. "Our goal is to create an environment where teams have the clarity and support they need to do their best work."

About CoDev

CoDev connects organizations with offshore software development support, and go-to-market teams across the Philippines. Founded in 2010, the company partners with clients seeking long-term, high-performing distributed teams supported by local HR, IT, and engagement programs.

More information is available at https://www.codev.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Libby

[email protected]

SOURCE CoDev