Codeverse Partners With Girl Scouts To Launch All-Girls Coding Program

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Codeverse is officially one step closer to their mission to "teach a billion kids to code." The world's first fully interactive school and educational tech platform announced today that the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana's out-of-school-time program, GirlSpace, has granted them a $45,000 scholarship to give Girl Scouts in low-income neighborhoods the chance to learn coding this fall at the Codeverse Lincoln Park location (819 W. Eastman St., Chicago).

GirlSpace is a year-round out-of-school-time program offered by the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, which provides girls a safe, structured and supportive learning environment that empowers them with essential skills for success in school and life – thus, a natural pairing for Codeverse.

"I can't wait to welcome our first cohort of GirlSpace girls to Codeverse for this special partnership program," said Katy Lynch, Co-founder and CMO. "Women are still underrepresented in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. Together, with GirlSpace and our scholarship partners, we hope to change that. Inviting GirlSpace into this generous class of donors is an exciting expansion of our scholarship program that I hope to see continue and grow in years to come."

The Codeverse x GirlSpace program will employ what Codeverse does best – making learning code approachable, fun and most of all, rewarding – for a specific demographic: Girl Scouts ages six to 13 in grades one through eight living in low-income neighborhoods. Codeverse will work closely with GirlSpace and the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana to select the 25 girls on a first come, first served basis.

"GirlSpace inspires girls to consider pursuing STEAM careers and become our future scientists, engineers and innovators, aligning perfectly with the mission of Codeverse," said Lesley Kennedy, Vice President of Community Engagement at GirlSpace. "This partnership will allow both parties to make a larger local impact and bring a crucial skill set to an under-served population.

Students will participate in 75-minute coding classes every Tuesday afternoon starting September 24, where they will learn how to code, build apps and games, as well as how to control all the cutting-edge technology featured in the Lincoln Park studio. Understanding the logistical challenges families in at-risk neighborhoods face, the Codeverse scholarship will also fund complimentary transportation to and from the studio as well as healthy meals and snacks, so the girls can focus exclusively on learning. Upon completion of the program in December, all will receive special Codeverse x GirlSpace patches to add to their Girl Scouts uniforms.

The generosity of sponsors Groupon, iF Charities, NAUT and Jayaram Law has made this specific Codeverse x GirlSpace program possible, resulting in $45,000 in funding for essential elements including transportation, meals, t-shirts and Girl Scout patches. Outside of this particular partnership, Codeverse is proud to collaborate with other nonprofit organizations including After-School All-Stars, Big Brothers Big Sisters, iF Charities, and By the Hand Club for Kids, to make their mission – to teach a billion kids to code – more of a reality. Together with scholarship partners and corporate partners like Lyft, Codeverse believes that every child should be set up for success as early as possible by equipping them with the right tools and resources they need to thrive in their ever-changing, technologically advanced world.

For more information on Codeverse, including how to become a sponsor, please visit www.codeverse.com/contact .

ABOUT CODEVERSE

Codeverse is the world's first fully interactive coding studio for kids aged 6 to 13 that was founded on the mission to teach one billion children to code. Its first location, an unprecedented tech-enabled, programmable studio, opened in Lincoln Park in July 2017, with two additional locations launched in Naperville in December 2018 and Wilmette in January 2019. The company has plans to expand both nationally and internationally.

ABOUT GIRLSPACE

GirlSpace is a year-round out-of-school-time program that provides girls from low-income neighborhoods with a safe, structured and supportive learning environment that empowers them with skills that are essential for success in school and in life, such as critical thinking, problem solving and leadership skills. The program serves more than 5,000 girls annually from the South and West sides of Chicago, Proviso Township (Maywood, Bellwood and Melrose Park), Joliet and northwest Indiana.

GirlSpace supplements the classroom and fills gaps in girls' education. The program operates in partnership with schools and youth-serving organizations and focuses on three key subject areas: STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), financial literacy and healthy living.

Media Contact:

Katy Lynch

203-216-7366

katy@codeverse.com

SOURCE Codeverse

Related Links

codeverse.com

