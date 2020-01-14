Codeverse, The World's First Fully Interactive Coding Studio for Children, Expands Nationally

Codeverse opened its flagship location in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 2017, with two additional locations launched in Wilmette and Naperville the following year. Codeverse teaches children the fundamentals of computer programming through a fully-interactive classroom while using the brand's proprietary kid-friendly coding language, KidScript. During classes and camps, children learn how to build mobile apps and games, create 3D printed models, assemble and control real robots, and program cutting-edge hardware featured in the studio using real code.

"We designed the studios as a digital playground that promotes inspiration and creativity," said Craig Ulliott, CEO. "It's amazing what young children are able to build when given the right environment and tools."

"We are excited about the collaboration with Codeverse and are thrilled at the possibilities an interactive coding experience will bring to children and the future," said Eli Simon, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investments, Simon.

CODEVERSE MEMBERSHIP

Codeverse offers two programs:

Summer Camp : Perfect for beginners or experienced coders, alike, campers spend a week creating their very own mobile game while engaging in hands-on STEM activities, including: 3D printing, robots, and coding. Camps run Monday-Friday, from 9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m throughout the months of June, July, and August.

: Perfect for beginners or experienced coders, alike, campers spend a week creating their very own mobile game while engaging in hands-on STEM activities, including: 3D printing, robots, and coding. Camps run Monday-Friday, from -3:00 p.m throughout the months of June, July, and August. Monthly Membership : The Codeverse membership provides children with recurring weekly access to the Codeverse studio as well as exclusive access to KidScript for at-home use.

Parents can pre-register students for 2020 Summer Camps at codeverse.com/camps. For more information about Codeverse, visit codeverse.com.

ABOUT CODEVERSE

Founded on the mission to "teach a billion kids to code," Codeverse is the world's first fully interactive coding studio and technology platform for children ages 6 to 13, offering after-school, evening, and weekend classes, as well as weeklong camps. For more information, visit www.codeverse.com

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

