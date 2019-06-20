CodeVue Offers Powerful New Anti-Cheating Capability in Coding Assessment Tests

SALT LAKE CITY, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HireVue, provider of the most comprehensive AI-driven talent assessment suite and video interviewing solutions, has delivered a powerful new version of its CodeVue coding assessment product that enables technical hiring managers and recruiters to spot cheating in pre-hire coding tests. In combination with other capabilities in the HireVue Assessments platform, such as video interviewing, CodeVue lets companies understand technical talent beyond coding proficiency, additionally reporting on collaborative and communication skills to ensure they can hire experts who will excel in a team-oriented environment.

Plagiarism in the programming world is not a black-and-white issue, because it's commonplace for developers to find and re-use snippets of code on the web and make modifications to suit the problem they're trying to solve. No matter how a company defines plagiarism, CodeVue helps recruiting teams and hiring managers detect it. Spotting attempts at cheating in the screening process ensures that even recruiters who cannot code themselves can still effectively screen and hire the highest quality candidates.

The anti-cheating capability in CodeVue is multi-faceted. First, it incorporates a code-similarity score for every interview, which compares a candidate's solution to other candidates' solutions to the same challenge in the same coding language. Then, new playback and timeline functionality lets recruiters and hiring managers observe candidates' coding tests as they work. If the similarity score or response times are outside the norm, the session can be reviewed in detail to see whether and when the candidate navigated to different browsers and pasted code, as well as the number of characters pasted, tests run, and whether the code passed or failed tests.

In addition, question randomization lets recruiters offer each candidate a different set of questions from a pool of approved challenges, foiling attempts to "game" the assessment by sharing questions with other candidates in advance. In addition, recruiters and hiring managers are encouraged to ask a follow-up question about how each candidate arrived at the solution to the challenge.

"To stay competitive, companies need to consistently hire the best technical talent possible, while also ensuring effective team collaboration and retention of that talent," said HireVue Chairman and CEO Kevin Parker. "The HireVue Assessment Platform includes skills-focused tests, evaluation of job-specific competencies and soft skills with video-based assessments, and cognitive skills testing with game-based assessments. This combination is the best way for hiring teams to get to know the 'whole candidate' and base hiring decisions on relevant data, not just the words candidates include in a resume or the prominence of the colleges they attended."

CodeVue equips recruiting teams with the capability to:

More quickly and thoroughly screen technical candidates without personal knowledge of coding techniques

Hire competitively and understand candidate potential more deeply through accurate and more extensive screening

Quickly identify and group the most qualified candidates in the talent pipeline for personal interviews

Keep candidates engaged throughout the screening process

Work with a single vendor for easy implementation, support and maintenance of a comprehensive hiring solution

Rely on enterprise-grade information security that meets ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2 and FedRAMP standards

Take advantage of 24/7/365 support worldwide.

