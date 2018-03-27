Codewise CEO Robert Gryn accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Robert Gryn joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"I'm honored to join the Forbes Technology Council," said Codewise CEO and founder Robert Gryn. "I look forward to working with other members of the Council, and sharing my experience and advice with my fellow entrepreneurs, both accomplished and aspiring, via such an outstanding platform as Forbes. As our company continues to revolutionize and reinvent the AdTech industry, I am confident that our expertise and insights will be instrumental to many professionals and companies striving to succeed in this dynamic and highly competitive space."

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Robert Gryn into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About Codewise

Codewise is a place where talent thrives. Since 2011 it has provided a collaborative environment that fosters creative solutions and growth, enabling it to build its flagship advertising technology platforms: Zeropark, a performance traffic exchange, and Voluum, the market-leading campaign tracker with an integrated native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Codewise is an entirely self-funded, venture-building company, headquartered in 3,000 sqm office in Krakow, Poland, with offices in London and Santa Monica. The company employs nearly 200 talented individuals and supports customers in over 190 countries worldwide. www.codewise.com

About Voluum

Voluum is a full-stack marketing platform for all your performance analytics, tracking, optimization and media buying. The suite consists of the Voluum Tracker, the trusted leader in cross-screen performance tracking, and the integrated Voluum DSP, a next-generation native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Voluum is the go-to tool for optimizing and scaling your campaigns, featuring anti-fraud filtering, whitelisting and an outstanding reporting speed. Powered by a powerful proprietary database, since September 2014, Voluum has served thousands of SaaS customers in over 190 countries worldwide. www.voluum.com

About Zeropark

Zeropark is a performance traffic exchange connecting the advertisers, affiliates and media buying teams with high performance traffic sources, in Real-Time. It offers hand-picked traffic from parked domain redirects, Mobile App and Premium Pop. It features robust targeting options and powerful optimization tools bolstered by machine learning mechanisms, all in a user-friendly interface. Zeropark serves 150 million ad views every day. www.zeropark.com

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

CONTACT: media@codewise.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codewise-ceo-robert-gryn-accepted-into-forbes-technology-council-300619757.html

SOURCE Codewise

Related Links

https://codewise.com/

