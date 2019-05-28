Codewise Joins World Economic Forum's Partnering Against Corruption Initiative

LONDON and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Codewise, the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers, recognized by the Financial Times as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies, today announced that it joined the World Economic Forum's Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) as a signatory.

Launched in 2004, PACI serves as the principal CEO-led platform in the global anti-corruption arena, building on the pillars of public-private cooperation, responsible leadership and technological advances. With approximately 90 signatories from different sectors across the globe, PACI serves as the leading business voice on anti-corruption and transparency.

It is one of the World Economic Forum's strongest cross-industry collaborative efforts that are creating a highly visible, agenda-setting platform by working with business leaders, international organizations and governments to address corruption, transparency and emerging-market risks. PACI signatories include some of the world's most prominent companies and organizations, such as Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Citigroup, Deloitte, KPMG, EY, Microsoft, Dell Technologies and others.

"We are very excited to have Codewise join the PACI Community," said Mr. Pedro G. Gómez Pensado, Head of PACI. "Codewise has already demonstrated their commitment and leadership to drive integrity in a complex and ever-evolving industry. We are looking forward to deepening our engagement with this innovative and dynamic company."

"It's a great honor for Codewise to join one of the foremost international organizations that lead the fight against corruption around the world," said Dr. John Malatesta, Executive Chairman and CEO of Codewise. "Digital corruption and ad fraud are massive issues that affect multiple segments of the global economy, such as the Internet and Media industries, and largest advertisers. Tens of billions of dollars are stolen by digital fraudsters every year worldwide. In its ugliest forms digital fraud harms the democratic process through election manipulation.

From the day of its foundation, our company has made defeating fraud and corruption in the Digital space one of its primary missions. Over the years, we have built advanced ad fraud detection technologies, deployed strict compliance practices and accumulated unique subject matter expertise, which we are happy to share with the companies and public organizations striving to put an end to this ugly phenomenon. Above all, we are excited to join forces with like-minded global leaders at PACI who are pursuing the same goal."

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is an independent international organization committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. Incorporated as a not-for-profit foundation in 1971 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum is tied to no political, partisan or national interests.

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Financial Times, Statista and Deloitte recognized Codewise as one of Europe's fastest-growing technology companies. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spending, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking more than $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million on Facebook. Learn more at www.codewise.com.

PR contact: media@codewise.com

SOURCE Codewise

Related Links

https://codewise.com/

