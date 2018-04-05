Codewise Presents Industry-First AI-Powered Ad Traffic and Offers Match Optimization

This new technology helps digital and performance marketers and media buying professionals across agencies and brands get the most out of their online ad management efforts thanks to the real-time automatic matching of traffic to the estimated best offers. This results in double-digit ROI gain, in massive time and budget savings to be reinvested back into campaign management operations, and in scalability efficiency thanks to the potentially unlimited volume of offers that can be processed in time.

"Our AI-powered data-driven engine analyses the performance of your online campaigns and automatically calculates and deploys optimal traffic distribution among offers with an accuracy that manual A/B testing cannot achieve, resulting in maximized ROI, earnings per visits and conversion rate," said Robert Gryn, CEO and Founder of Codewise. " Voluum's Offer Automation optimizes your campaigns in real time and all the time, eliminating the need for continuously adjusting the traffic flow strategy and enabling unlimited campaigns processing capacity and scalability 24/7".

"Consistently with our core value, outside-in centricity, we have been listening closely to our customers' demand for actionable insights and for automated workflows," said Dr. John Malatesta, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Codewise. "As a result, we are progressively enriching our ad measurement and optimization Voluum Tracker platform with AI capabilities. Manually distributing ad traffic across offers without knowing which offer is the best match results in a waste of budget and time and in lower performance. Offer Automation directly deploys smart data-driven actions that help marketers maximize their business impact."

To learn more about Voluum's Offer Automation, please visit https://voluum.com/offer-automation.

About Codewise

Codewise is a place where talent thrives. Since 2011 it has provided a collaborative environment that fosters creative solutions and growth, enabling it to build its flagship advertising technology platforms: Zeropark, a performance traffic exchange, and Voluum, the market-leading campaign tracker with an integrated native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Codewise is an entirely self-funded, venture-building company, headquartered in Krakow, Poland, with offices in London and Santa Monica. The company employs over 200 talented individuals and supports customers in over 190 countries worldwide. www.codewise.com

About Voluum

Voluum is a full-stack marketing platform for all your performance analytics, tracking, optimization and media buying. The suite consists of the Voluum Tracker, the trusted leader in cross-screen performance tracking, and the integrated Voluum DSP, a next-generation native advertising Demand-Side Platform. Voluum is the go-to tool for optimizing and scaling your campaigns, featuring anti-fraud filtering, whitelisting and an outstanding reporting speed. Powered by a powerful proprietary database, since September 2014, Voluum has served thousands of SaaS customers in over 190 countries worldwide. www.voluum.com

About Zeropark

Zeropark is a performance traffic exchange connecting the advertisers, affiliates and media buying teams with high performance traffic sources, in Real-Time. It offers hand-picked traffic from parked domain redirects, Mobile App and Premium Pop. It features robust targeting options and powerful optimization tools bolstered by machine learning mechanisms, all in a user-friendly interface. Zeropark serves 150 million ad views every day. www.zeropark.com

