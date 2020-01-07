Codewise Reports 42% Revenue Growth and 133% Profitability Growth in 2019

Codewise provides two solutions, Voluum and Zeropark, to digital marketers and media buying teams at agencies and brands of all sizes, from SOHO to large transnational enterprises.

Driven by relentless customer-led innovation, Codewise's solutions are appealing to progressively wider geographies and industries, delivering YoY revenue growth of 42% for the whole of Codewise and of 54% for Zeropark.

"In a world where the dominant credo is delivering annual revenue growth at any loss, Codewise believes instead in sustainable growth - profitable growth to deliver the resources to support tireless innovation resulting in increased value to more and more customers," said Dr. John Malatesta, CEO and Executive Chairman of Codewise. "In the constant pursuit of fostering innovation and improving the state of the world, we gladly share our considerable technological and business expertise with the whole industry, including such outstanding global organizations as the World Economic Forum, the United Nations' ITU, and the European Internet Forum."

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management and ad exchange solutions for digital marketers. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, the Financial Times, recognized Codewise as one of Europe's fastest-growing technology companies. Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries track, measure and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spend, boosting their efficiency and ROI. Codewise is currently tracking more than $2.5 billion of digital ad spending for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million on Facebook. Learn more at www.codewise.com .

About Zeropark

Zeropark is an ad exchange platform connecting advertisers with high-performance traffic sources in real time. With the largest (over 100 sources in one place) and cleanest (99% bot-free) traffic inventory in the industry, Zeropark offers hand-picked traffic from parked domain redirects, Mobile App, Premium Pop and Push Notifications. It features robust targeting options and powerful optimization tools bolstered by AI, all in a user-friendly interface. Zeropark serves 150 million ad views every day and successfully enables more than 3,300 customers in 193 countries.

About Voluum

Voluum is a marketing suite that enables online ad analytics, tracking, optimization, and media buying. The suite consists of Voluum Tracker , the industry's first AI-powered ad measurement and optimization platform, and Voluum DSP , a next-generation advertising Demand-Side Platform connecting advertisers with the largest ad-exchanges in the industry. Powered by a robust proprietary database technology, Voluum tracks 1.5 billion events monthly and serves 3,000 customers in 190 countries worldwide.

