Codewise's Dr. Rzeszuciński Joins the European AI Alliance, Launched by the European Commission

Following the signing of the Declaration of cooperation on Artificial Intelligence by 24 EU Member States and Norway, the European AI Alliance, as announced by the European Commission on April 25 2018, is a multi-stakeholder forum engaged in a broad and open discussion of all aspects of Artificial Intelligence development and its impact on the economy and society. The European AI Alliance is aimed at seizing the opportunities of AI, reinforcing Europe's competitiveness and establishing the ethical guidelines on the development of the AI.

Emphasizing the importance of the European AI Alliance, Robert Gryn, CEO of Codewise, said, "We are extremely proud to learn that Dr. Paweł Rzeszuciński, a key stakeholder of Codewise's Artificial Intelligence development team, is joining such a strategic initiative. AI is progressively transforming our economy and society and is increasingly contributing to many sectors of our economy. We feel very reassured by the European Commission's initiative to support the implementation of a European strategy on AI."

The Commission will present ethical guidelines on AI development by the end of 2018, based on the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights, taking into account principles such as data protection and transparency, and building on the work of the European Group on Ethics in Science and New Technologies. To help develop these guidelines, the Commission will bring together all relevant stakeholders at the European AI Alliance.

"The mission of the European AI Alliance strongly resonates with Codewise's values and vision of transparency-led smart technologies," said Dr. John Malatesta, President and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Codewise. "As any technology that has a direct impact on people's and businesses' lives, the emergence of AI also raises legitimate concerns. We fully endorse the elaboration by the European Commission of recommendations on future AI-related policy development and on ethical, legal and societal issues. In our daily efforts to develop AI technologies at the service of digital marketers, we are equally attentive to the right balance between business efficiency gains on one side and respect for privacy and transparency on the other. The definition of an AI strategy framework will help the entire software industry align to common standards."

The foundation of the European AI Alliance represents a first step towards an EU-wide approach to AI. By establishing clear guidelines on AI ethics, the Commission seeks to increase consumers' trust in AI-driven products.

Based on the recommendations enacted by the European AI Alliance, the European Commission and participating Member States will present a European plan on Artificial Intelligence by the end of 2018.

About Codewise

Founded in 2011, Codewise is the industry's first provider of AI-powered online ad measurement and management solutions for digital marketers. For years, Codewise has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times, Statista, and Deloitte.

Codewise's solutions help thousands of businesses in 190 countries to track, measure, and optimize billions of dollars of advertising spend, boosting their efficiency and ROI like never before. Codewise is currently tracking over $2.5 billion of digital ad spend for some of the world's largest brands and ad agencies, including $400 million of ad spend on Facebook.

To learn more about Codewise, please visit www.codewise.com.

PR Contact: tim@codewise.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codewises-dr-rzeszuciski-joins-the-european-ai-alliance-launched-by-the-european-commission-300667574.html

SOURCE Codewise

Related Links

https://www.codewise.com

