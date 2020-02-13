PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative partnership between national nonprofit ChickTech and global coding academy CodeWizardsHQ is doing double duty for advancing diversity in tech! By combining CodeWizardsHQ's hands-on, accessible online coding for youth ages 8-18 with hand-in-hand donations to ChickTech, one of the nation's top nonprofits empowering and educating female- and nonbinary-identifying students and adults, the two organizations have found synergy in their shared goals of making the technology industry better for all.

CODEWIZARDSHQ + CHICKTECH PROVIDE REDUCED-COST CODING CLASSES FOR KIDS

At the core of CodeWizardsHQ is the fundamental belief that computer coding is for everyone.

"I founded CodeWizardsHQ to support my daughter's interest in technology, which I believe will prepare her for a myriad of opportunities in a tech-driven world. Providing access to coding classes for kids and teens is a priority to guarantee a future-ready generation so the partnership with ChickTech was a must!" said Jey Iyempandi, CodeWizardsHQ Founder & CEO.

This common vision between the global coding school and ChickTech drove the two organizations to partner through offering a reduced-cost Intro to Programming course and a donation to ChickTech for each registrant. The new $20/student rate reduces the barriers to coding and CodeWizardsHQ's donation to ChickTech of 50% of class tuition provides crucial resources helping ChickTech provide FREE technology workshops to more students across the nation.

"We're thrilled to partner with CodeWizardsHQ," said Katie SanFilippo, ChickTech Interim CEO. "Because of their deep passion for gender equity in tech, together, we're empowering and igniting excitement in hundreds more young girls to thrive in the digital world. We can't thank them enough for supporting ChickTech's work to make the tech industry more accessible and welcoming to all."

CodeWizardsHQ offers an Introduction to Python class that is designed to create Aha! moments while exposing students to the wonders of programming, creating a passion for coding! Interested students and parents can learn more about the class and register at codewizardshq.com/chicktech/

About ChickTech

ChickTech is a 501(c)3 US-based nonprofit dedicated to retaining women in the technology workforce and increasing the number of female- and nonbinary-identifying youth and adults pursuing tech-based careers. ChickTech offers educational workshops, mentoring, and internship opportunities for high school students who aspire to technology careers. Additionally, ChickTech provides career events for women and allies in technical fields to create a supportive community of professionals to network, grow their skills, and discover employers looking for exceptional talent. For more information, visit chicktech.org .

About CodeWizardsHQ

CodeWizardsHQ is the leading online coding academy for kids and teens ages 8-18. They deliver the most fun and effective live, online coding classes which are designed to give students the programming knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in a digital world. For more information, visit codewizardshq.com .

