CodeWizardsHQ Completes Rebrand & Expands Curriculum to Serve Ages 8-18

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jey Iyempandi, the founder of CodeWizardsHQ, announced today the company's curriculum redesign, complete rebranding, and the launch of new website.

CodeWizardsHQ New Look & Website Expanded Curriculum

In 2015, CodeWizardsHQ became one of the first online education platforms focused on offering middle schoolers virtual, teacher-led, student-centered coding classes for kids at home or as an extracurricular activity at school. Their program has expanded and divided into an Elementary School Coding Program, Middle School Coding Program, High School Coding Program, and Advanced Placement Computer Science Prep providing a structured and comprehensive curriculum for kids ages 8-18.

CodeWizardsHQ has focused on staying at the forefront of emerging technologies. Their curriculum now includes topics like AI, machine learning, natural language processing, and virtual reality. The program, tailored by age group and full of engaging content, guarantees successful completion of projects and assignments.

CodeWizardsHQ teaches real-world skills, using real-world tools by pairing their proprietary coding platform with a gamified reward system and parental support so that kids and teens want to learn. With 24/7 assistance through complimentary office hours and direct messaging, students are never far from help. On their pro-level, kid-friendly coding platform, students create working web pages, games and build a portfolio that bolsters college applications, making CWHQ students stand out amongst the rest!

Keeping students' future readiness in mind, CodeWizardsHQ finalizes their offering with a High School Internship Program experience that exercises initiative, creative problem-solving skills, teamwork, and leadership as students collaborate remotely to complete a programming project.

CodeWizardsHQ Founder and CEO Jey Iyempandi emphasized, "With an expanded curriculum that is tightly targeted to the elementary, middle, and high school students, plus the addition of emerging technologies into our curriculum, our students will not only be more engaged, but also have an advantage in the future."

The sequential and scaffolded learning processes offered starting with CodeWizardsJr through the coding classes for high school students, finalizing in the Capstone High School Internship is one of a kind, a standout amongst coding classes for kids and teens, being recognized as such through their five-star reviews!

As a result of their dedication to a quality product, their recent curricular changes, CodeWizardsHQ has upgraded their brand presence to represent the true CodeWizardsHQ.

Please visit this link to learn more about the CodeWizardsHQ Story:

