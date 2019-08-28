Codex Beauty Announces EWG VERIFIED™ and COSMOS ORGANIC Certification of BIA Skincare Line

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Beauty, a global clean beauty skincare company, today announced that its first skincare line, BIA, has obtained COSMOS ORGANIC certification (certified by Ecocert) for five products and four EWG VERIFIED™ certifications (Day Cream, Skin Superfood, Eye Gel Cream, and Facial Oil).

With roots in traditional Irish herbal science, BIA products pay tribute to Ireland's local herbalists and their expert knowledge of therapeutic plants. BIA skincare is made from pure, proven ingredients, providing tangible results with clean benefits.

BIA product line

Verifying the safety and effectiveness of ingredients is fundamental to Codex's deep commitment to transparency as declared in the Codex "Beauty Code," which details the guiding principles of the brand. To reach the highest level of scientific rigor, Codex works with independent third-party certification bodies to verify the quality of its ingredients and the performance of its products.

EcoCert is an organic certification and inspection body established in France in 1991. With a presence in over 80 countries, it has become one of the largest organic certification organizations in the world and one of the best-known labels in the field of standardization regarding natural cosmetics.

Cosmetic products under organic certification require at least 95% of physically processed agro-ingredients (PPAI) must be organic, at least 20% of the total product must be organic for leave on product, and at least 10% of the total product must be organic for rinse off product.

To ensure an environmentally-friendly cosmetic product, the COSMOS ORGANIC Standard stipulates that ingredients be derived from renewable resources and manufactured using environmentally- conscious processes. Codex is proud to announce that all five products in the BIA skincare line, including the Exfoliating Wash, Day Cream, Skin Superfood, Eye Gel Cream and Facial Oil, have been COSMOS ORGANIC certified.

Another fundamental tenet in the Codex Beauty Code is customer safety. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) mission is to further educate and empower consumers to make better choices for their health. With new skincare brands emerging every day, Codex wanted to assure its customers that they could access innovative beauty solutions without sacrificing formula or ingredient integrity. In obtaining the EWG VERIFIED™ stamp of approval for the Day Cream, Skin Superfood, Eye Gel Cream and Facial Oil, consumers now have full transparency that the ingredients are easily identified as free of potentially harmful chemicals and contaminants commonly found in consumer goods.

BIA skincare utilizes the latest advancements in biotechnology and green chemistry to produce formulas with quantifiable, scientific results, as well as Codex Beauty's patent-pending, plant-based preservative system, which is completely free of chemicals and supports skin health. BIA also features airless containers wherever possible as a secondary barrier to further maximize product safety and shelf life.

Codex Beauty is a global collective of clean beauty skincare brands that is responsibly revolutionizing how the world views and maintains optimal skin health using ancient herbal traditions, innovative, vegan formulations, unprecedented quality standards and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing. By developing products with carefully selected ingredients, formulation innovation and information transparency, Codex Beauty empowers skincare consumers with the products and peace-of-mind they deserve.

To learn more about: http://www.ecocert.com/en/ https://cosmos-standard.org/ https://www.ewg.org/

Codex Beauty: visit www.codexbeauty.com or on social media: Instagram and Facebook- @codexbeauty

