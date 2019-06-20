Codex Beauty Announces Exclusive U.S. Retail Partnership with SHEN Beauty

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Beauty, a global, clean beauty skincare company, today announced that it has entered into their first exclusive retail partnership with SHEN Beauty, a Brooklyn-based beauty retailer specializing in natural and organic brands. SHEN Beauty, will now offer Bia, the first line in the brands' global collective. Bia currently includes an exfoliating wash, day cream, eye gel cream, facial oil, and nourishing cream – all made with ultra-pure, organic ingredients from Ireland.

"We are delighted to be partnering with SHEN Beauty for the U.S. launch," said Barbara Paldus, Founder and CEO, Codex Beauty. "SHEN not only understands clean and effective skincare brands, but carefully curates its new collections. We are excited about the depth of education that SHEN provides its customers about its product portfolio and skin care health."

"I love coming across a clean and natural skincare brand that actually works," added Jessica Richards, Founder and Owner, SHEN Beauty. "The Codex Beauty Bia line has beautifully textured formulas that make an actual difference to my skin, and I don't have to feel guilty using them."

Bia is an essential, unisex collection designed to cleanse, hydrate and protect the skin, in order to achieve an overall healthy and radiant appearance. Unique to Bia is the patent pending BiaComplex™, a deeply nourishing and hydrating blend of macerated oil infusions used as a base for products in place of water, as well as a patent pending plant-based preservative system with beneficial properties for skin health.

Codex Beauty is a global collective of clean beauty skincare brands that is responsibly revolutionizing how the world views and maintains optimal skin health using ancient herbal traditions, innovative, vegan formulations, unprecedented quality standards and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing, science, and transparency. By developing products using carefully selected ingredients, formulation innovation, and information transparency, Codex Beauty is empowering skin care customers with the products and peace-of-mind they deserve.

SHEN Beauty is Brooklyn's original beauty store. What started as a neighborhood haven for undiscovered natural and organic brands soon became a "must visit" destination for beauty enthusiasts from all over the globe. For a decade, SHEN has been recognized as the go-to place to find the newest, most innovative brands in beauty. While many shops have come and gone, and others have attempted to follow its footsteps, SHEN continues to be the curator of cool.

