Codex Beauty Announces U.S. patents for BiaComplex™ and PreservX™

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Beauty announced today the issuance of the first two patents in its intellectual property portfolio.

The first patent (U.S. No. 10,682,306) relates to providing organic, ECOCERT®-approved compositions capable of soothing, calming, nourishing, moisturizing and hydrating skin. BiaComplex™ is comprised of a mixture of macerated oil infusions of Calendula officinalis, Helichrysum italicum and Symphytum officinale, that is blended together with water infusions of Viola tricolor and Althea officinalis to form a deeply nourishing and hydrating formula. Food-grade emulsifiers are used to combine its oil and water ingredients.

"BiaComplex™ is unique because each plant extract addresses skin hydration in a different way: it not only moisturizes and hydrates the skin, but helps the skin retain/lock-in this moisture, thereby enhancing both its health and appearance. If the skin is also compromised, it helps to alleviate symptoms associated therewith," stated Tracey Ryan, Master Formulator and GM of Codex Beauty Europe, and one of the named inventors. BiaComplex™ is currently used in the Bia Skin Superfood product and will be incorporated into a new Bia Body collection scheduled to launch in 2021.

The second patent (U.S. No. 10,721,937) relates to a novel preservation system, based on an association of naturally derived ferment-, and salt-based ingredients, that are not typically used as primary antimicrobial agents, but which, in combination, provide superior broad-spectrum preservation of compositions that are applied topically onto an end user's skin, hair, and/or nails. This innovative preservation system, called PreservX™, is not only considered "food-grade", but is technically edible as well.

"Nature provides the world with beauty via a combination of symmetry and synergy. The development of PreservX™ followed a similar pathway by blending nature-identical chemistries to provide broad spectrum anti-microbial activity. We are delighted that the U.S. Patent and Trademark office has acknowledged this innovation by granting the patent in under a year from first submission," stated Marc Cornell, cosmetic consultant and one of the named inventors. PreservX™ is the only preservation system used in all of Codex Beauty's water-containing products, such as the creams and/or gels in the current Bia, and future Antü, collections.

Codex Beauty is open to licensing its innovative PreservX™ system to companies operating in the beauty space for skin, hair and personal care products. "We believe that PreservX™ is a breakthrough in the domain of beauty product preservation, as it is not based on any fossil-fuel derived ingredients and all of its constituents are edible. We believe that this provides a new level of sustainable safety for skincare, especially for products geared towards babies and young children, who can accidentally ingest skincare products through nursing or sucking their hands. We are excited to share this platform with the beauty industry," said Barbara Paldus, CEO of Codex Beauty.

