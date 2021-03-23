Codex Beauty Labs Launches Its Antü Collection: Protective, Reparative Skin Barrier Products Made with Patagonian Plants

Designed to protect and restore, the Antü collection includes products that support the microbiome and strengthen the skin barrier to defend against UV exposure and pollutants, including PM2.5 particulates. The collection will launch in pairs:

Brightening Moisturizer and Brightening Night Cream to reduce the appearance of pores, improve texture and soften ( March 2021 )

and to reduce the appearance of pores, improve texture and soften ( ) Radiance Mist and Brightening Serum to assist with toning and plumping ( April 2021 )

and to assist with toning and plumping ( ) Refreshing Gel Cleanser and Brightening Eye Cream to balance oily skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles ( June 2021 )

All Antü products are certified MyMicrobiome, Vegan, Leaping Bunny, EWG Verified and EcoCert COSMOS natural.

The collection harnesses the patent-pending AntüComplex®, a protective formula from three Patagonian plants (Matico, Maqui, Murtilla) and hydrolized hyaluronic acid, that soothes irritation and reduces inflammation, especially from mask-wearing, sun exposure, and pollution. The plant bio-actives are powerful antioxidants that remain stable in formulation, while the hyaluronic acid primes the skin with moisture to enhance antioxidant activity. The AntüComplex is supplemented by other South American bio-actives having immuno-stimulant and analgesic properties.

All products are manufactured in a high-tech, automated cosmetic cGMP (ISO22716) manufacturing facility to deliver the highest quality. Five products are packaged in negative carbon footprint, airless, touchless tubes.

Every single product in the Antü collection undergoes efficacy testing at a third-party clinical facility. Measurements are made on a statistically meaningful population (>30 subjects) using instrumentation accepted by the dermatological community for quantifying specific skin parameters. This data is summarized in an efficacy panel that provides a transparent snapshot of product performance for the consumer.

"Our goal is to provide effective skin solutions which protect the native microbiome. Each collection delivers functionality that customers can mix and match in individualized routines, avoid redundancy, minimize spend, and reduce waste," says Barbara Paldus, CEO of Codex Beauty.

The brand is hosting an intimate virtual roundtable discussion on March 24 with climate activist and influencer Stephanie Shepherd to introduce the launch to media and influencers.

