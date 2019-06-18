Codex Beauty Launches Flagship Product Line "Bia"

Unique to Bia is the patent pending BiaComplex™, a deeply nourishing and hydrating blend of macerated oil infusions used as a base for products in place of water. The Bia collection is an essential, unisex collection designed to cleanse, hydrate and protect the skin, in order to achieve an overall healthy and radiant appearance. Products include:

Bia Exfoliating Wash : A multi-purpose cleanser to exfoliate, tone and polish skin

: Bia Day Cream : A facial staple to restore and hydrate skin

: Bia Skin Superfood : An intensely reparative treatment cream to nourish, firm and intensely hydrate skin

: Bia Eye Gel Cream : An instantly cooling treatment to tighten, brighten and revitalize the eyes

: Bia Facial Oil: A daily vitamin to help repair, rejuvenate and strengthen skin

"The Bia product line is a shining example of the types of products Codex plans to develop and commercialize in the near future," added Dianne Vavra, Chief Communications Officer, Codex Beauty. "We're proud to feature Bia as our first product line offering."

Bia products utilize the latest advancements in biotechnology and green chemistry to produce formulas with quantifiable, scientific results, as well as Codex Beauty's patent pending, plant-based preservative system, which is completely free of chemicals and supports skin health. Bia products also feature airless containers wherever possible as a secondary barrier to further maximize product safety and shelf life.

About Codex Beauty

Codex Beauty is a global collective of clean beauty skincare brands that is responsibly revolutionizing how the world views and maintains optimal skin health using ancient herbal traditions, innovative, vegan formulations, unprecedented quality standards and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing, science, and transparency. By developing products using carefully selected ingredients, formulation innovation, and information transparency, Codex Beauty is empowering skin care customers with the products and peace-of-mind they deserve.

