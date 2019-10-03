Codex Beauty's BIA Collection Certified by the Vegan Society and Leaping Bunny

These certifications are the latest in a series of certifications awarded to the BIA Beauty collection, the first of several premiere product lines forming Codex's global beauty collective. Recently, five BIA products (Exfoliating Wash, Day Cream, Skin Superfood, Eye Gel Cream and Facial Oil) were certified as COSMOS ORGANIC by Ecocert, and four products (Day Cream, Skin Superfood, Eye Gel Cream and Facial Oil) were certified as EWG VERIFIED™ by The Environmental Working Group (EWG).

With roots in traditional Irish herbal science, the BIA collection – which was launched in 2018 – is made from pure, proven ingredients, providing tangible results with clean benefits and paying homage to Ireland's native traditions. In 2020, BIA Beauty is expected to release its second wave of product launches. BIA also expects to be joined by Codex's second premiere beauty collection, to be announced at a future date.

Founded in 1944, the Vegan Society – which first popularized the word "vegan" – is committed to the expansion of a global marketplace free of animal exploitation in any form. Leaping Bunny, founded in 1996, was formed by eight animal protection groups with the goal of creating a strict, consistent and comprehensive standard for "cruelty-free" shopping, serving as a guide for conscious consumers.

For more information about the Vegan Society, please visit vegansociety.com @vegantrademark (Instagram). For more information about Leaping Bunny, please visit leapingbunny.com or @leapingbunnyprogram



About Codex Beauty

Codex Beauty is a global collective of clean beauty skincare brands that is responsibly revolutionizing how the world views and maintains optimal skin health using ancient herbal traditions, innovative, vegan formulations, unprecedented quality standards and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing, science, and transparency. By developing products using carefully selected ingredients, formulation innovation, and information transparency, Codex Beauty is empowering skin care customers with the products and peace-of-mind they deserve.

To learn more about Codex Beauty, visit www.codexbeauty.com

Codex Beauty PR Contact

