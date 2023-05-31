Codex IT Acquires Professional Services Company

Continues to enhance its patient-centric technology support and service capabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex IT, a national leader in healthcare technology solutions and managed services, just announced the acquisition of EyeDeal Consulting, LLC, a professional services company based in St Cloud, Minnesota, which is just outside Minneapolis. Codex IT CEO, Wes Strickling, & EyeDeal Consulting owner, Chris Dean worked to bring the two organizations together.

This strategic acquisition is the third for Codex IT this year and will allow them to scale and grow their professional services division, helping to ensure Codex IT continues as the partner of choice for healthcare groups with a focus on patient-centric technology and clinical solutions.

"Our strategic acquisition of EyeDeal Consulting, LLC significantly deepens our professional services division," said Strickling. "Now, with Chris Dean leading professional services at Codex, we will be able to bring an unparalleled level of expertise, consulting, and service delivery to healthcare organizations across the country."

"We are excited about partnering with Codex IT to expand our capacity and to exceed our clients' clinical consulting expectations. Our combined capabilities will allow us to help our progressive clients continue to grow in their respective markets by providing the best experience for both patients and staff," said Dean.

About EyeDeal Consulting, LLC

For over 20 years, Chris Dean and then her team have been providing healthcare groups with professional service solutions including clinical workflow analysis and redesign, PM/EHR design, customization and implementation, MIPS, SRA's, policy development, improvement, and delivery. EyeDeal Consulting, LLC has stood out for its proven experience of offering solid clinical solutions to its healthcare customers.

About Codex IT

Since 2004 Codex IT has been committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. Codex IT is more than a technology vendor, we are an extension of clients' staff, from the Exam Lane to the C-Suite. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with service centers in North Carolina, Massachusetts, Michigan, South Carolina, Utah, and now Minnesota. Codex is one of the leading healthcare IT providers. To learn more visit:

https://codex-it.com/.

