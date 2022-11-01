CODEX LABS SHAANT PATENT RELEASE

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codex Labs Corporation, a clinically efficacious, biotech-led company focused on developing plant-based skin solutions, announced it has been granted a new U.S. patent directed to compositions and methods of managing acne-causing excess sebum production and concurrent inflammation.

Codex Labs Shaant Collection

The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,484,489 entitled SKIN CARE COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS FOR REGULATING SEBUM PRODUCTION to Codex Labs Corporation. Excess sebum production is a known cause of acne as sebum solidifies in pores, preventing newly secreted sebum from reaching the skin's surface, which can lead to breakouts.

The SHAANTCOMPLEX™ is composed of four plant actives, namely, Tetraselmis chuii, Fucus spiralis, Centella asiatica, and Pogostemon Cablin. Gene expression testing performed on individual actives, as well as the SHAANTCOMPLEX™ itself, showed that the complex possessed enhanced bioactivity in its ability to positively influence oily skin disorders. The functionality of the complex was further validated in formulated products via clinical testing under the supervision of a board-certified dermatologist, wherein the data revealed a decrease in excess sebum, acne formation, and redness, without de-hydration.

This latest patent increases Codex Labs' portfolio to five U.S. patents, including Codex's foundational patent covering PRESERVX®, a skin microbiome-supporting preservative system used in water-containing Codex formulations, the BIACOMPLEX® in the Bia line of skin hydrating products and ANTUCOMPLEX® in the Antü® line of skin barrier repairing products.

"We are thrilled the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has acknowledged our newest plant biotech-based SHAANTCOMPLEX™ technology," says Dr. Barbara Paldus, Founder and CEO, Codex Labs Corporation. "We've spent significant R&D resources developing our Bia®, Antü®, and Shaant ™ lines, and are grateful to see our hard work come to fruition through this acknowledgement of our innovative technologies."

Codex offerings are certified MyMicrobiome, Vegan, Leaping Bunny, EWG Certified and ECOCERT COSMOS natural.

About Codex Labs Corporation

Codex Labs Corporation is a biotech-led, data-driven, plant-powered skin solutions company, whose mission is to provide functional, clinically proven products that leverage its biotech-fermented, food-grade PreservX® preservation system for microbiome support, and airless sugarcane packaging for sustainability. Visit www.codexlabscorp.comto learn more about the Bia® ultra-hydration, Antü® anti-inflammaging, and Shaant™ oil-controlling collections.

