Codexis and Nitto Denko Avecia Enter Evaluation Agreement to Explore Codexis's ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform for Therapeutic siRNA Manufacturing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, and Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc. a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in oligonucleotide therapeutics, today announced that they have entered into an evaluation agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nitto Denko Avecia will evaluate Codexis' ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform. The collaboration will pave the way for licensing discussions and broader adoption of the ECO Synthesis platform, which replaces traditional solid-phase oligonucleotide synthesis with a flexible, enzyme-catalyzed approach built to scale.

"We are excited to partner with Nitto Denko Avecia, a recognized leader in therapeutic oligonucleotide manufacturing," said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Codexis. "This collaboration represents a significant milestone toward expanding the reach of our ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform, through best-in-class CDMO collaborations."

"At Nitto Denko Avecia, we are constantly looking to the future of oligonucleotide manufacturing," said Tammy Cooper, President at Nitto Denko Avecia. "Exploring Codexis' ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform reflects our commitment to pioneering next-generation technologies that can redefine scalability, sustainability, and innovation in therapeutic development. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality therapeutics to our partners and patients worldwide."

By combining Codexis' innovative ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform with Nitto Denko Avecia's expertise in manufacturing oligonucleotide therapeutics at scale, this collaboration marks a pivotal step toward advancing scalable and sustainable therapeutic siRNA manufacturing.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is redefining what is possible in therapeutic development and manufacturing, leading the enzymatic technology revolution with efficient, high-quality, and commercially proven solutions. The company's manufacturing platforms consistently outperform legacy methods, enabling the development of therapeutic possibilities that were previously out of reach. With a proven track record, proprietary technology, and unrivalled scientific expertise, Codexis advances technology beyond conventional boundaries. More than a solutions provider, Codexis serves as a trusted long-term partner, committed to driving progress across the healthcare ecosystem. www.codexis.com

About Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc.

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc., is a recognized leader in development and manufacturing services of oligonucleotide therapeutics with facilities in Milford, MA, and Cincinnati, OH that cover preclinical to commercial needs. The company has manufactured more than 1,500 oligonucleotide sequences and developed an extensive late phase portfolio that offers a comprehensive oligonucleotide solution. www.Avecia.com.

About Nitto Denko Corporation

Nitto is a high-performance materials manufacturer. Since its founding in 1918, it has been providing a wide range of products and services globally. These include optical materials such as polarizing films used in display devices, circuit boards, industrial tapes, and medical-related products, all developed based on its eight core technologies. Guided by the brand slogan 'Innovation for Customers,' Nitto strives to create essential values for the world and contribute to a sustainable global environment and a prosperous human society. https://www.nitto.com/jp/en/

SOURCE Codexis