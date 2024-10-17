CodexIT Acquires Professional Services Company

Continues to enhance its patient-centric technology support and service capabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CodexIT, a national leader in healthcare technology solutions, managed services, clinical consulting, and analytics, just announced the acquisition of Marsden's Kyval, a data migration, validation, and archiving company based in New York City. CodexIT's CEO, Wes Strickling, and Kyval's founder and owner, Randy Marsden, worked to bring the two organizations together.

This strategic acquisition is the fourth for CodexIT in the last two years. It will allow them to continue to scale and grow their professional and clinical services division by adding data services to the portfolio. This also will continue to solidify CodexIT as the partner of choice for healthcare groups with a focus on patient-centric technology and clinical solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marsden's Kyval team into the CodexIT family," said Strickling. "This acquisition allows us to offer even more robust IT solutions, ensuring that healthcare organizations can securely and efficiently manage their data as they transition and adapt to new clinical technologies. Kyval's unique capabilities in data migration, validation, and archiving will complement our existing offerings, making CodexIT the go-to partner for all healthcare IT needs."

"Healthcare data migration is a rapidly growing business due to the industry's rapid shift in improved EHR technology to keep up with ever-changing regulations on access to health data," said Marsden. "Our specialty-focused method fits perfectly into CodexIT's portfolio, and they have the resources needed to keep up with demand."

About Kyval

Kyval is a tech-enabled specialty-focused healthcare data company, providing migration services and cloud-based archiving software for thousands of doctors nationwide.

About CodexIT

For more than 20 years, CodexIT has been committed to helping healthcare organizations leverage technology to optimize patient care and deliver better patient outcomes. CodexIT is more than a technology vendor, we are an extension of our clients' staff, from the Exam Lane to the C-Suite. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with service centers in North Carolina, New Hampshire, Michigan, South Carolina, Utah, Minnesota, and now NYC. Codex is one of the leading healthcare IT providers. To learn more visit: https://codex-it.com/.

