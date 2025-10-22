CODiE Awards Announce 2025 Winners, Celebrating Innovation and Kicking Off the 40 Years of Excellence in Technology

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CODiE Awards, the premier peer-recognized program celebrating excellence and innovation in technology, today announced the 2025 CODiE Awards Winners. These standout products and companies were selected as the most innovative and impactful in their fields, representing major advancements across the technology industry.

The 2025 CODiE Awards recognize achievement in 76 categories, including new areas highlighting artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, startup technology, and software development. Winners were chosen through a rigorous, two-stage evaluation process: an expert review assessing innovation, impact, and overall value, followed by a peer review by industry leaders and end users.

"Our 2025 Winners exemplify how technology continues to transform the way we learn, work, and connect," said Jennifer Baranowski, President, CODiE Awards. "Each honoree demonstrates vision, creativity, and measurable impact that move industries forward and inspire what's next."

For the full list of 2025 CODiE Awards Winners, visit CODiE Awards Winners or see full list below.

Looking Ahead: 40 Years of Innovation

2026 marks the 40th Anniversary of the CODiE Awards, honoring four decades of recognizing the products, people, and ideas shaping the technology landscape. This milestone year will feature new categories, expanded community programs, and special events that celebrate the evolution of innovation across industries. Nominations open January 5, 2026.

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards are the technology industry's only peer-recognized program, honoring the most innovative and impactful products and people each year. For four decades, the CODiEs have spotlighted thousands of companies and solutions that have changed the way we learn, work, and connect around the world. Learn more at codieawards.com.

2025 CODiE Award Winners

CODiE Breakers - Startup Companies (sponsored by Cambium Learning Group)

CODiE Breakers recognize emerging companies and bold new innovators.

Best AI Powered Startup

  • Bedrock Data

Best Bootstrap Startup

  • Underline Science, Inc.

Best Consumer Tech Startup

  • Kidzovo

Best Ed Tech Startup

  • Robo Wunderkind

Digital Transformation Tools & Platforms

Solutions driving efficiency, collaboration, and reach in the workplace.

Best AI Driven Technology Solution

  • Nauto AI Driver & Fleet Safety Platform, Nauto

Best AI Enabled Content Solution

  • SchoolAI, SchoolAI

Best Business Intelligence Solution

  • EMIS Next, EMIS, an ISI Markets Company

Best Customer Service Solution

  • Calix Service Cloud, Calix

 Best Data Analytics & Insights Solution

  • Lex Machina®, LexisNexis

Best Data Delivery Solution

  • LexisNexis Life Smart Path, LexisNexis Risk Solutions 

Best Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solution

  • Nexthink VDI Experience, Nexthink

Best Generative AI Solution

  • ScienceDirect AI, Elsevier 

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution

  • Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform, Phenom 

Best Machine Translation (MT)

  • globalese by memoQ, memoQ Zrt.

Best Marketing Solution

  • Structured Channel Marketing Platform, Structured 

Best Payment Solution

  • Agora Payments, Agora

Education Technology

Innovative platforms that enhance teaching, learning, and student engagement.

Best Administrative Solution

  • ClassLink Suite, ClassLink 

Best Administrative Solution for Special Education

  • Streamline, Better Speech LLC

Best AI Solution for ELA/Writing

  • Newsela Writing, Newsela 

Best Career and Technical Education (CTE) Solution

  • uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Coding & Development Solution

  • YoungWonks, WONKSKNOW LLC 

Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers

  • Branching Minds MTSS Platform, Branching Minds

 Best College Readiness Solution

  • UWorld Courses for AP®, UWorld College Readiness

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

  • Content2Classroom, Content2Classroom 

Best Customer Experience Solution for Education

  • LEO, Tutor.com

Best Digital Citizenship Solution

  • EasyTech Digital Literacy and Citizenship, Learning.com
  • Respons-Able Students Online, Digital Respons-Ability

Best Education Platform

  • Seesaw Instruction and Insights, Seesaw Learning, Inc 

Best Education Professional Development Solution

  • RethinkEd Professional, RethinkEd 

Best Educational Game

  • Frax, ExploreLearning 

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

  • ProcessMaker Transfer Credit Evaluation (TCE), ProcessMaker

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

  • InStage, InStage

Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8

  • IXL Language Arts, IXL Learning

Best Evidence Management Solution

  • Branching Minds MTSS Platform, Branching Minds

Best Formative Assessment Solution

  • Content2Classroom, Content2Classroom

Best Gamification in Learning

  • Penda Learning, Penda Learning

Best Home Education Solution

  • MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Immersive Learning Solution or Best XR/VR/MR Solution

  • ClassVR from Avantis Education, Avantis Education

Best Instructional Intervention Tool

  • Scholastic Math Pro, Scholastic Education

Best Learning Management System (LMS)

  • Canvas LMS, Instructure

Best Learning Solution for Students with Special Needs

  • Unique Learning System, Everway

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution

  • Freckle + Nearpod, Renaissance

Best Personalized Learning Solution

  • MATHia, Carnegie Learning

Best PK / Early Childhood Learning Solution

  • The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K, Teaching Strategies 

Best Professional Learning Community (PLC) Tool

  • Patterns: K-8 Math Professional Learning, Carnegie Learning

Best Professional Learning Platform

  • Lexia LETRS, Lexia

Best Research Solution

  • Gale Research Complete, Gale

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades K-8

  • Alef Science, Alef Education

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-20

  • Pearson Interactive Labs, Pearson

Best Science of Reading Solution

  • Foundations A-Z, Learning A-Z

Best SEL or Mindfulness Tool

  • Wellness Skills, RethinkEd

Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution

  • TCI's K-12 Social Studies Programs, Teachers' Curriculum Institute (TCI)

Best Solution for English Language Learners

  • Raz-Plus ELL, Learning A-Z

Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades K-12

  • Gizmos, ExploreLearning

Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

  • Studiosity: AI for Learning, Studiosity

Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions

  • HMH Performance Suite, HMH

Best Summative Assessment Solution

  • STAAR Summative Assessment Bank, Sirius Education Solutions 

Best Use of AI in Education

  • ClassMate, World Book, Inc. 

Best Virtual Learning Solution

  • EdOptions Academy, Edmentum

Industry Specific Technology

Cutting-edge tools designed to advance specialized vertical markets.

Best AI Solution for Healthcare

  • Vantiq Intelligence Platform for Healthcare, with VIA, Vantiq 

Best AI Tool for Lawyers

  • LexisNexis Protégé, LexisNexis

 Best Compliance Solution

  • RegScale Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) Platform, RegScale 

Best Construction Management Platform

  • Buildertrend, Buildertrend 

Best Financial & Market Data Solution

  • CaleroMDM, Calero

Best FinTech Solution

  • FloQast AI Agents, FloQast

Best Healthcare Technology Solution

  •  Healthcare Commercial AI by BCG X, Boston Consulting Group

Best IT Management Solution

  • Calero, Calero

Best Legal Solution

  • Dashboard Legal by Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Law

 Best Property Intelligence Solution

  • Assessment & Capital Planning, Gordian

 Best Subscription Billing Solution

  • 2Checkout monetization platform, 2Checkout

Software Development Tools & Environments

Products that empower developers, streamline workflows, and accelerate innovation.

 Best Cybersecurity System/Tool

  • Portnox Cloud, Portnox 

Best Debugging & Testing Tool

  • Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud, Sauce Labs 

Best DevOps Tool

  • SonarQube, Sonar 

Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform

  • ProcessMaker Platform, ProcessMaker 

Best Open-Source Development Tool

  • Theia AI, The Eclipse Foundation

 Best Use of AI in Software Development

  • vFunction Architectural Modernization Platform, vFunction

