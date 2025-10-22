CODiE Awards Announce 2025 Winners, Celebrating Innovation and Kicking Off the 40 Years of Excellence in Technology

News provided byCODiE Awards
Oct 22, 2025, 12:15 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CODiE Awards, the premier peer-recognized program celebrating excellence and innovation in technology, today announced the 2025 CODiE Awards Winners. These standout products and companies were selected as the most innovative and impactful in their fields, representing major advancements across the technology industry.
The 2025 CODiE Awards recognize achievement in 76 categories, including new areas highlighting artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, startup technology, and software development. Winners were chosen through a rigorous, two-stage evaluation process: an expert review assessing innovation, impact, and overall value, followed by a peer review by industry leaders and end users.
"Our 2025 Winners exemplify how technology continues to transform the way we learn, work, and connect," said Jennifer Baranowski, President, CODiE Awards. "Each honoree demonstrates vision, creativity, and measurable impact that move industries forward and inspire what's next."
For the full list of 2025 CODiE Awards Winners, visit CODiE Awards Winners or see full list below.
Looking Ahead: 40 Years of Innovation
2026 marks the 40th Anniversary of the CODiE Awards, honoring four decades of recognizing the products, people, and ideas shaping the technology landscape. This milestone year will feature new categories, expanded community programs, and special events that celebrate the evolution of innovation across industries. Nominations open January 5, 2026.
About the CODiE Awards
The CODiE Awards are the technology industry's only peer-recognized program, honoring the most innovative and impactful products and people each year. For four decades, the CODiEs have spotlighted thousands of companies and solutions that have changed the way we learn, work, and connect around the world. Learn more at codieawards.com.
For more information contact Jennifer Baranowski at [email protected].
2025 CODiE Award Winners
CODiE Breakers - Startup Companies (sponsored by Cambium Learning Group)
CODiE Breakers recognize emerging companies and bold new innovators.
Best AI Powered Startup
- Bedrock Data
Best Bootstrap Startup
- Underline Science, Inc.
Best Consumer Tech Startup
- Kidzovo
Best Ed Tech Startup
- Robo Wunderkind
Digital Transformation Tools & Platforms
Solutions driving efficiency, collaboration, and reach in the workplace.
Best AI Driven Technology Solution
- Nauto AI Driver & Fleet Safety Platform, Nauto
Best AI Enabled Content Solution
- SchoolAI, SchoolAI
Best Business Intelligence Solution
- EMIS Next, EMIS, an ISI Markets Company
Best Customer Service Solution
- Calix Service Cloud, Calix
Best Data Analytics & Insights Solution
- Lex Machina®, LexisNexis
Best Data Delivery Solution
- LexisNexis Life Smart Path, LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Best Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solution
- Nexthink VDI Experience, Nexthink
Best Generative AI Solution
- ScienceDirect AI, Elsevier
Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution
- Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform, Phenom
Best Machine Translation (MT)
- globalese by memoQ, memoQ Zrt.
Best Marketing Solution
- Structured Channel Marketing Platform, Structured
Best Payment Solution
- Agora Payments, Agora
Education Technology
Innovative platforms that enhance teaching, learning, and student engagement.
Best Administrative Solution
- ClassLink Suite, ClassLink
Best Administrative Solution for Special Education
- Streamline, Better Speech LLC
Best AI Solution for ELA/Writing
- Newsela Writing, Newsela
Best Career and Technical Education (CTE) Solution
- uCertify LEARN, uCertify
Best Coding & Development Solution
- YoungWonks, WONKSKNOW LLC
Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers
- Branching Minds MTSS Platform, Branching Minds
Best College Readiness Solution
- UWorld Courses for AP®, UWorld College Readiness
Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution
- Content2Classroom, Content2Classroom
Best Customer Experience Solution for Education
- LEO, Tutor.com
Best Digital Citizenship Solution
- EasyTech Digital Literacy and Citizenship, Learning.com
- Respons-Able Students Online, Digital Respons-Ability
Best Education Platform
- Seesaw Instruction and Insights, Seesaw Learning, Inc
Best Education Professional Development Solution
- RethinkEd Professional, RethinkEd
Best Educational Game
- Frax, ExploreLearning
Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators
- ProcessMaker Transfer Credit Evaluation (TCE), ProcessMaker
Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution
- InStage, InStage
Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8
- IXL Language Arts, IXL Learning
Best Evidence Management Solution
- Branching Minds MTSS Platform, Branching Minds
Best Formative Assessment Solution
- Content2Classroom, Content2Classroom
Best Gamification in Learning
- Penda Learning, Penda Learning
Best Home Education Solution
- MobyMax, MobyMax
Best Immersive Learning Solution or Best XR/VR/MR Solution
- ClassVR from Avantis Education, Avantis Education
Best Instructional Intervention Tool
- Scholastic Math Pro, Scholastic Education
Best Learning Management System (LMS)
- Canvas LMS, Instructure
Best Learning Solution for Students with Special Needs
- Unique Learning System, Everway
Best Mathematics Instructional Solution
- Freckle + Nearpod, Renaissance
Best Personalized Learning Solution
- MATHia, Carnegie Learning
Best PK / Early Childhood Learning Solution
- The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K, Teaching Strategies
Best Professional Learning Community (PLC) Tool
- Patterns: K-8 Math Professional Learning, Carnegie Learning
Best Professional Learning Platform
- Lexia LETRS, Lexia
Best Research Solution
- Gale Research Complete, Gale
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades K-8
- Alef Science, Alef Education
Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-20
- Pearson Interactive Labs, Pearson
Best Science of Reading Solution
- Foundations A-Z, Learning A-Z
Best SEL or Mindfulness Tool
- Wellness Skills, RethinkEd
Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution
- TCI's K-12 Social Studies Programs, Teachers' Curriculum Institute (TCI)
Best Solution for English Language Learners
- Raz-Plus ELL, Learning A-Z
Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades K-12
- Gizmos, ExploreLearning
Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution
- Studiosity: AI for Learning, Studiosity
Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions
- HMH Performance Suite, HMH
Best Summative Assessment Solution
- STAAR Summative Assessment Bank, Sirius Education Solutions
Best Use of AI in Education
- ClassMate, World Book, Inc.
Best Virtual Learning Solution
- EdOptions Academy, Edmentum
Industry Specific Technology
Cutting-edge tools designed to advance specialized vertical markets.
Best AI Solution for Healthcare
- Vantiq Intelligence Platform for Healthcare, with VIA, Vantiq
Best AI Tool for Lawyers
- LexisNexis Protégé, LexisNexis
Best Compliance Solution
- RegScale Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) Platform, RegScale
Best Construction Management Platform
- Buildertrend, Buildertrend
Best Financial & Market Data Solution
- CaleroMDM, Calero
Best FinTech Solution
- FloQast AI Agents, FloQast
Best Healthcare Technology Solution
- Healthcare Commercial AI by BCG X, Boston Consulting Group
Best IT Management Solution
- Calero, Calero
Best Legal Solution
- Dashboard Legal by Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Law
Best Property Intelligence Solution
- Assessment & Capital Planning, Gordian
Best Subscription Billing Solution
- 2Checkout monetization platform, 2Checkout
Software Development Tools & Environments
Products that empower developers, streamline workflows, and accelerate innovation.
Best Cybersecurity System/Tool
- Portnox Cloud, Portnox
Best Debugging & Testing Tool
- Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud, Sauce Labs
Best DevOps Tool
- SonarQube, Sonar
Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform
- ProcessMaker Platform, ProcessMaker
Best Open-Source Development Tool
- Theia AI, The Eclipse Foundation
Best Use of AI in Software Development
- vFunction Architectural Modernization Platform, vFunction
SOURCE CODiE Awards
