CODiE Awards Announce 2025 Winners, Celebrating Innovation and Kicking Off the 40 Years of Excellence in Technology

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The CODiE Awards , the premier peer-recognized program celebrating excellence and innovation in technology, today announced the 2025 CODiE Awards Winners. These standout products and companies were selected as the most innovative and impactful in their fields, representing major advancements across the technology industry.

The 2025 CODiE Awards recognize achievement in 76 categories, including new areas highlighting artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, startup technology, and software development. Winners were chosen through a rigorous, two-stage evaluation process: an expert review assessing innovation, impact, and overall value, followed by a peer review by industry leaders and end users.

"Our 2025 Winners exemplify how technology continues to transform the way we learn, work, and connect," said Jennifer Baranowski, President, CODiE Awards. "Each honoree demonstrates vision, creativity, and measurable impact that move industries forward and inspire what's next."

2025 CODiE Awards Winners

Looking Ahead: 40 Years of Innovation

2026 marks the 40th Anniversary of the CODiE Awards, honoring four decades of recognizing the products, people, and ideas shaping the technology landscape. This milestone year will feature new categories, expanded community programs, and special events that celebrate the evolution of innovation across industries. Nominations open January 5, 2026.

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards are the technology industry's only peer-recognized program, honoring the most innovative and impactful products and people each year. For four decades, the CODiEs have spotlighted thousands of companies and solutions that have changed the way we learn, work, and connect around the world. Learn more at codieawards.com .

2025 CODiE Award Winners

CODiE Breakers - Startup Companies (sponsored by Cambium Learning Group)

CODiE Breakers recognize emerging companies and bold new innovators.

Best AI Powered Startup

Bedrock Data

Best Bootstrap Startup

Underline Science, Inc.

Best Consumer Tech Startup

Kidzovo

Best Ed Tech Startup

Robo Wunderkind

Digital Transformation Tools & Platforms

Solutions driving efficiency, collaboration, and reach in the workplace.

Best AI Driven Technology Solution

Nauto AI Driver & Fleet Safety Platform, Nauto

Best AI Enabled Content Solution

SchoolAI, SchoolAI

Best Business Intelligence Solution

EMIS Next, EMIS, an ISI Markets Company

Best Customer Service Solution

Calix Service Cloud, Calix

Best Data Analytics & Insights Solution

Lex Machina®, LexisNexis

Best Data Delivery Solution

LexisNexis Life Smart Path, LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Best Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Solution

Nexthink VDI Experience, Nexthink

Best Generative AI Solution

ScienceDirect AI, Elsevier

Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution

Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform, Phenom

Best Machine Translation (MT)

globalese by memoQ, memoQ Zrt.

Best Marketing Solution

Structured Channel Marketing Platform, Structured

Best Payment Solution

Agora Payments, Agora

Education Technology

Innovative platforms that enhance teaching, learning, and student engagement.

Best Administrative Solution

ClassLink Suite, ClassLink

Best Administrative Solution for Special Education

Streamline, Better Speech LLC

Best AI Solution for ELA/Writing

Newsela Writing, Newsela

Best Career and Technical Education (CTE) Solution

uCertify LEARN, uCertify

Best Coding & Development Solution

YoungWonks, WONKSKNOW LLC

Best Collaborative Solution for Teachers

Branching Minds MTSS Platform, Branching Minds

Best College Readiness Solution

UWorld Courses for AP®, UWorld College Readiness

Best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution

Content2Classroom, Content2Classroom

Best Customer Experience Solution for Education

LEO, Tutor.com

Best Digital Citizenship Solution

EasyTech Digital Literacy and Citizenship, Learning.com

Respons-Able Students Online, Digital Respons-Ability

Best Education Platform

Seesaw Instruction and Insights, Seesaw Learning, Inc

Best Education Professional Development Solution

RethinkEd Professional, RethinkEd

Best Educational Game

Frax, ExploreLearning

Best Emerging Education Technology Solution for Administrators

ProcessMaker Transfer Credit Evaluation (TCE), ProcessMaker

Best Emerging Instructional Technology Solution

InStage, InStage

Best English Language Arts Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8

IXL Language Arts, IXL Learning

Best Evidence Management Solution

Branching Minds MTSS Platform, Branching Minds

Best Formative Assessment Solution

Content2Classroom, Content2Classroom

Best Gamification in Learning

Penda Learning, Penda Learning

Best Home Education Solution

MobyMax, MobyMax

Best Immersive Learning Solution or Best XR/VR/MR Solution

ClassVR from Avantis Education, Avantis Education

Best Instructional Intervention Tool

Scholastic Math Pro, Scholastic Education

Best Learning Management System (LMS)

Canvas LMS, Instructure

Best Learning Solution for Students with Special Needs

Unique Learning System, Everway

Best Mathematics Instructional Solution

Freckle + Nearpod, Renaissance

Best Personalized Learning Solution

MATHia, Carnegie Learning

Best PK / Early Childhood Learning Solution

The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K, Teaching Strategies

Best Professional Learning Community (PLC) Tool

Patterns: K-8 Math Professional Learning, Carnegie Learning

Best Professional Learning Platform

Lexia LETRS, Lexia

Best Research Solution

Gale Research Complete, Gale

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades K-8

Alef Science, Alef Education

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades 9-20

Pearson Interactive Labs, Pearson

Best Science of Reading Solution

Foundations A-Z, Learning A-Z

Best SEL or Mindfulness Tool

Wellness Skills, RethinkEd

Best Social Sciences/Studies Instructional Solution

TCI's K-12 Social Studies Programs, Teachers' Curriculum Institute (TCI)

Best Solution for English Language Learners

Raz-Plus ELL, Learning A-Z

Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades K-12

Gizmos, ExploreLearning

Best Student Learning Capacity-Building Solution

Studiosity: AI for Learning, Studiosity

Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions

HMH Performance Suite, HMH

Best Summative Assessment Solution

STAAR Summative Assessment Bank, Sirius Education Solutions

Best Use of AI in Education

ClassMate, World Book, Inc.

Best Virtual Learning Solution

EdOptions Academy, Edmentum

Industry Specific Technology

Cutting-edge tools designed to advance specialized vertical markets.

Best AI Solution for Healthcare

Vantiq Intelligence Platform for Healthcare, with VIA, Vantiq

Best AI Tool for Lawyers

LexisNexis Protégé, LexisNexis

Best Compliance Solution

RegScale Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) Platform, RegScale

Best Construction Management Platform

Buildertrend, Buildertrend

Best Financial & Market Data Solution

CaleroMDM, Calero

Best FinTech Solution

FloQast AI Agents, FloQast

Best Healthcare Technology Solution

Healthcare Commercial AI by BCG X, Boston Consulting Group

Best IT Management Solution

Calero, Calero

Best Legal Solution

Dashboard Legal by Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Law

Best Property Intelligence Solution

Assessment & Capital Planning, Gordian

Best Subscription Billing Solution

2Checkout monetization platform, 2Checkout

Software Development Tools & Environments

Products that empower developers, streamline workflows, and accelerate innovation.

Best Cybersecurity System/Tool

Portnox Cloud, Portnox

Best Debugging & Testing Tool

Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud, Sauce Labs

Best DevOps Tool

SonarQube, Sonar

Best No-Code/Low-Code Platform

ProcessMaker Platform, ProcessMaker

Best Open-Source Development Tool

Theia AI, The Eclipse Foundation

Best Use of AI in Software Development

vFunction Architectural Modernization Platform, vFunction

