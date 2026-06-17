CODiE Awards Announce 2026 Finalists Recognizing the Most Innovative Products in Technology

Peer-reviewed program celebrates standout technology solutions following rigorous expert evaluation

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CODiE Awards today announced the 2026 CODiE Award Finalists, recognizing the most innovative and impactful technology products across the technology industry.

Now in its 40th year, the CODiE Awards honor excellence in software, digital learning, AI, data, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Finalists were selected following a rigorous first-round review process led by industry experts, educators, and technology leaders who evaluated nominations through product demonstrations and category-specific scoring criteria.

The 2026 finalists represent a diverse and competitive field of companies driving innovation and solving critical challenges across industries.

"The 2026 CODiE finalists represent some of the most exciting innovations we've seen in the program's 40-year history. These products don't just push boundaries, they solve real problems for the organizations, educators, and users they serve," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards.

The CODiE Awards are distinguished by their peer-reviewed evaluation process, with finalists advancing based on expert scoring against transparent category criteria. Beginning today, CODiE Awards will enter the Community Voting Round, open through July 3, inviting the broader technology community to weigh in on this year's most innovative products and solutions.

2026 CODiE Award winners will be announced on July 15, 2026.

To view the full list of 2026 CODiE Award Finalists, visit: https://codieawards.com/finalists

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards recognize the companies, products, and leaders shaping the future of technology. Founded in 1986, the program is known for its rigorous, peer-reviewed evaluation process and trusted reputation for recognizing excellence across software, digital learning, AI, data, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Through expert judging and transparent evaluation criteria, the CODiE Awards celebrate the products and teams driving meaningful innovation and impact.

Learn more at www.codieawards.com or contact Jennifer Baranowski at [email protected].

SOURCE CODiE Awards