CODiE Awards Launch 2026 Program, Marking 40 Years of Recognizing Excellence in Technology

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CODiE Awards today kicked off the 2026 awards season, marking 40 years of honoring the technology products and platforms that define how industries innovate, scale, and succeed.

For four decades, the CODiE Awards have served as the industry's longest-running benchmark for excellence in technology, recognizing solutions that shape how technology is built, adopted, and advanced across education, enterprise, and emerging sectors.

"Reaching 40 years is a testament to the impact the CODiE Awards have had across the technology ecosystem," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "From early software pioneers to today's AI-powered platforms, the CODiEs have consistently recognized solutions that move industries forward. The 2026 program honors that legacy while spotlighting the innovation defining the future."

Product Awards Nominations Now Open

Product Award nominations for the 2026 CODiE Awards are now open. Organizations across the technology ecosystem are invited to submit products and platforms demonstrating innovation, impact, and excellence.

The 2026 program features expanded and updated Product Award categories reflecting today's innovation landscape, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data and analytics, education technology, and enterprise solutions.

A full list of Product Award categories and nomination details is available at: https://codieawards.com/categories-products

New for 2026: Leadership & Impact Awards

Later this year, the CODiE Awards will expand its program with the introduction of the Leadership & Impact Awards, launching September 1, 2026. These new awards will recognize executives, teams, and leaders whose vision and leadership are shaping the future of technology and driving meaningful impact across industries.

The Leadership & Impact Awards complement the product-focused CODiEs, ensuring the program continues to celebrate both innovative solutions and the people behind them.

About the CODiE Awards

For 40 years, the CODiE Awards have recognized excellence in technology products and platforms across education, enterprise, business, and emerging technology sectors. Known for its rigorous peer-review process, the CODiE Awards remain a trusted benchmark for innovation and impact across the global technology ecosystem.

For more information about the 2026 CODiE Awards, visit www.codieawards.com or contact [email protected].

