CODiE Awards Announce 2026 Award Winners Recognizing the Most Innovative Products in Technology

Peer-reviewed program celebrates standout technology solutions following rigorous expert evaluation

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CODiE Awards today announced the 2026 CODiE Award Product Winners, recognizing the most innovative and impactful products across the technology industry.

Celebrating its 40th year, the CODiE Awards remain one of the technology industry's most respected honors, recognizing products that demonstrate exceptional innovation, quality, and market impact. Selected through one of the industry's most rigorous peer-reviewed evaluation processes, this year's winners earned top recognition following live product demonstrations and category-specific scoring by industry experts, educators, and technology leaders.

From artificial intelligence and cybersecurity to digital learning, data, and enterprise software, the 2026 winners represent products and organizations that are solving today's most pressing challenges while driving the next generation of technological innovation.

"As we celebrate the CODiE Awards' 40th anniversary, the 2026 Product Winners exemplify the innovation, creativity, and excellence that have defined this program for four decades. These organizations are solving complex challenges, advancing technology, and delivering solutions that make a measurable difference for their customers and industries," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards.

To view the full list of 2026 CODiE Award Product Winners, visit: https://codieawards.com/winners

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards recognize the companies, products, and leaders shaping the future of technology. Founded in 1986, the program is known for its rigorous, peer-reviewed evaluation process and trusted reputation for recognizing excellence across software, digital learning, AI, data, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Through expert judging and transparent evaluation criteria, the CODiE Awards celebrate the products and teams driving meaningful innovation and impact.

Learn more at www.codieawards.com or contact Jennifer Baranowski at [email protected].

SOURCE CODiE Awards