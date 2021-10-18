Codifyd and Riversand, a Syndigo Company announce strategic partnership to offer cloud-native MDM and PIM

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Codifyd Inc, the leading provider of end-to-end digital commerce and product content solutions has entered a strategic partnership with Riversand, a visionary cloud-native SaaS master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solution provider. The new partnership will arm B2B2C digital businesses with a team of proven industry professionals to implement a best-in-class MDM and PIM solution.

"Companies looking for data driven digital transformation will achieve significant benefits from this partnership that brings together Codifyd's product content-centric digital commerce solution and Riversand's innovative and scalable multi-domain cloud-native platform," says Sanjay Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Codifyd. "We are excited to partner with Riversand, industry's leading company and offer our customers one of the most advanced MDM and PIM solutions in the market."

For over 20 years, Codifyd has advised and implemented the most innovative technologies for customers on their digital transformation journeys. Codifyd will serve as an implementation partner for Riversand's Master Data Experience (MDxP) platform. Many of the world's leading distributors, retailers, and manufacturers trust Codifyd as their go-to provider of digital transformation services and technologies. Riversand's multi-domain functionality provides a single platform for all solutions, offerings, and experiences, which can help Codifyd's clients experience a more connected information ecosystem, from internal data sources to external data partners.

"We're pleased to partner with Codifyd, a leader in digital transformation with a long market history in MDM & PIM implementations," says Jasleen (Jas) Ahluwalia, Vice President & Global Head - Alliances. "Riversand is noted as having long-term vision for our product roadmap, while providing product functionality depth. Together, this partnership will help deliver enterprise PIM, DAM solutions and an experienced implementation team to clients."

Both companies have a history of supporting complementary technology partnerships, demonstrating their shared commitment to stand behind relationships that help drive digital transformation for their clients.

Riversand, a Syndigo company, is a leading SaaS product information and syndication company. Riversand serves a wide variety of client verticals including Consumer Goods, Grocery, Healthcare, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing, and is the only company named a Leader across Gartner, Forrester and IDC analysts.

About Codifyd:

Codifyd is the leading end-to-end digital solutions provider, enabling businesses across industries to build and grow digital commerce with a content-first approach through Master Data Management & Product Information Management services, Product Content Management and Digital Commerce solutions. As a digital solutions partner, Codifyd has enabled numerous businesses across industry verticals to ace digital growth. For more information visit codifyd.com to explore infinite possibilities and follow us @Codifyd on Twitter and Codifyd on Linkedin.

About Riversand:

Riversand, a Syndigo company, provides a Master Data Experience Platform (MDxP), enabling customers to leverage their data through intelligent insights, automation, and multi-domain SaaS solutions. Riversand's MDxP platform is the engine that powers customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Visit https://www.riversand.com/ for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About Syndigo:

Syndigo enables commerce by supporting the efficient transfer of product information through its network of brands and their customers. The company provides descriptive product and nutritional information, images and other digital media, powered by deep analytics to empower engaging brand experiences online and in store.

Through Syndigo's integrated platform, Content Experience Hub, clients can publish, manage, syndicate and audit product content across the largest trading network of brands and recipients in the world.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally in many important consumer industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, and healthcare products. For more information, please visit www.syndigo.com.

SOURCE Syndigo

Related Links

www.syndigo.com

