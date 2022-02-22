Codiga, A New Tech Platform For Software Developers, Announces The Closing Of Its Seed Round

Codiga, a new tech platform for Software Developers announces its $2.1M seed round. Tweet this

Founded in 2020 by Julien Delange, Codiga's seed investors also include Draper Cygnus, who has an extensive portfolio of tech companies. They said of their recent investment in Cogida "Julien and Codiga's team has shown a combination of deep expertise on the problem and an incredible product delivery pace, we are very excited with the opportunity while they push the state of the art in coding tools."

Delange created Codiga with the aim of increasing the productivity of software engineers through a number of innovative features. Codiga includes a Code Analysis and an Automated Code Reviews tool that surfaces issues in code before being pushed to production.

Codiga recently announced the release of Coding Assistant, a tool that helps engineers cut development time by giving them access to a robust library of code snippets (called Recipes), which are building blocks of reusable code that can be used to help frame any project. Coding Assistant allows users to not only find Recipes and reuse them, but also create Recipes that can be added to the platform and shared between developers either publicly or privately.

For more information on Codiga, visit cogida.io.

About Codiga

Codiga was founded in 2020 by Julien Delange, who has over 15 years of experience working in software development for tech giants such as Amazon and Twitter. Codiga's mission is simple; help developers write better, safer code faster. Codiga recently added Coding Assistant to their portfolio of impressive features, all aimed at saving software developers time in their daily work.

