Código 1530® Tequila and Resistol Announce George Strait Approved Collaboration

New Holiday Gift Celebrates Western Tradition, Fine Craftsmanship, and the Spirit of the American Cowboy

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Código 1530 - the award-winning tequila co-founded by George Strait and made from a recipe and process that's been perfected over generations – unveils a new holiday gift that brings together the King of Country's favorite tequila and hat brand for the ultimate Cowboy Christmas. Launching just in time for holiday gifting, the refined "Cowboy Coffee Cocktail" kit provides everything needed to recreate an elevated Reposado serve at home, along with an exclusive Resistol hat inspired by the ultra-premium tequila. Crafted from fine black felt and defined by a graceful profile, the hat is adorned with signature brand cues and joins Resistol's George Strait Collection for a limited time this holiday season.

Código 1530® Tequila Cowboy Coffee Cocktail Kit

If there's one cowboy who knows a thing or two about tequila, it's George Strait. Known for his signature look—starched blue jeans, pearl snap shirts, and of course, a Resistol cowboy hat—Strait pioneered country music while staying rooted in his honky-tonk and western swing origins. Named a Resistol "Man of the Year," the Código 1530 cofounder wears his Resistol cowboy hat with pride, a testament to his authentic cowboy life and staying true to his roots. "When we started the George Strait hat line nearly 40 years ago, it was on a handshake deal," says Resistol President, Devin Marcum. "It's still our largest-selling line in Resistol, and it's still based on a handshake. It says a lot about our company, and about George Strait, as well."

Since 1927, Resistol felt cowboy hats have been handcrafted with care, combining traditional techniques with modern durability. Every hat is a nod to craftsmanship, Western heritage, and the timeless style that makes felt hats a staple in the wardrobe of every cowboy & cowgirl. Resistol's Código inspired felt hat is best worn while enjoying a refined Cowboy Coffee cocktail made with Código 1530 Reposado Tequila, honey fig syrup and cold brew, delivering a modern holiday classic that will make you want to tip your hat, embrace the season, and honor the legacy of Resistol hats that have defined the American West for nearly a century.

"The cowboy hat is more than just a piece of Western attire — it's a symbol of heritage, hard work, and timeless style. My Resistol hat is more than just a piece of clothing — it's a versatile, essential tool," says George Strait. "I'm proud to combine passion for the cowboy lifestyle with my favorite tequila in this special holiday gift. If it's not your favorite, you haven't tried it!"

Every drop of Código 1530 is produced and "Bottled at Origen" at a private distillery in Jalisco, offering a lineup of expressions including Blanco, Rosa, Añejo, Extra Añejo Origen, and a Reposado tequila – the star of the "Cowboy Coffee Cocktail" - that's been rested six months in the finest Napa Cabernet French Oak barrels. Embracing time-honored customs without ever veering from the traditions of the region, all Código expressions are crafted without added sweeteners or colors from 3 ingredients: proprietary yeast, volcanic filtered water, and 100% blue weber agave matured for 6+ years before harvest.

"The American cowboy remains an iconic emblem of the West, recognized worldwide for something that represents rugged elegance, individualism, and adherence to a code that's endured for centuries," says Mary Jane Carpenter, Resistol Brand Director. "This ethos is embedded in everything we do at Resistol because we live the lifestyle everyday: we still ride horses, we ranch, we rodeo, and now we drink tequila."

Serving as the ultimate holiday gift for rodeo men & women, troubadours, lovers, and cowboys & girls from every walk of life, the King of Country approved experience is now available in a Classic Cocktail Kit ($79.99) along with a Deluxe version ($144.99) that includes an elevated hat box voucher to secure a custom fit limited-edition Código 1530 hat by Resistol – available exclusively via CocktailCourier.com while supplies last.

For more information about Código 1530's offerings, please visit Codigo1530.com or follow along on Instagram at @Codigo1530.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

CÓDIGO 1530 TEQUILA, 40% ALC./VOL. © 2025 IMPORTED BY CÓDIGO IMPORTS, NIWOT, CO

About Código 1530

Código 1530 is a premium spirits brand inspired by the legend of a private recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico's most respected families and finest jimadors. Now available to the world, Código 1530's tequila and mezcal offerings have been perfected using time-honored customs & historic traditions. Passionately produced in Amatitán, Jalisco, MX the rested tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in the world's finest French Oak Cabernet wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley region. Código 1530 is available in all 50 states, and in over 30 countries world-wide. Learn more at www.codigo1530.com

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código 1530 Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking.

For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

SOURCE Código 1530