Código 1530 Unveils a Limited 13-Year Añejo Tequila Finished in French Cognac Casks

With respect to the generational customs and codes (los códigos) that Código 1530 stands by, no corners were cut in the traditional tequila making process. Only the finest local inputs of fully ripe agave, rock-filtered water and no other sugars, colors, flavorings or additives contribute to this rare Añejo. It exemplifies the tradition, innovation and expertise of Código 1530's dedicated production distillery. This excellent craftsmanship has resulted in one of the oldest and most refined Extra Añejo tequilas on the market.

Co-Founder/co-CEO Federico "Fede" Vaughan explains, "Our 13-year Añejo is in its own category. We are taking our already beautifully aged Extra Añejo, and finishing it in French Cognac casks for another 6 months, which gives it a truly unique and distinguished taste."

Co-Founder/co-CEO Ron Snyder adds, "We decided to produce a 13-year because our Extra Añejo just keeps getting better and better over time… so we've kept some resting longer than typically done, out of curiosity. Our agave-rich tequila continues to maintain its balanced flavor over time, and our Cabernet wine barrels are made with such dense grained French Oak that it gently ages within our naturally climatized cask cellar. We are very pleased with the result."

Initially there's a sense of sweet, aged vanilla that's typical from barrel-aged tequila, followed by a whiff of cocoa powder and cinnamon. Then a lingering middle taste sensation of earthy peat and exotic spices. This 13-year-aged tequila provides a strong body, with a long lasting and complex tasting profile; it provides a well-balanced bouquet of both scents and flavors.

The unique, crystal glass bottle accentuates the rich hues of this aged tequila. The packaging is a custom wood box, handcrafted locally in Amatitán by skilled artisans using sustainably sourced local wood. The box features laser etching, to reveal the story behind this special Añejo, and a clear front sliding door with wood side panels features a pattern made from the Código 1530 cross logo, for a show stopping display.

With only 350 bottles being produced, tequila aficionados and lovers of all things rare and luxurious will seek this spirit. The pricing is reflective of that rarity, at approximately $3,300 per bottle and only available at the finest retail outlets.

The 13-Year Añejo Tequila from Código 1530 is best enjoyed neat or on a large ice rock. It will be available starting August 10th through the Código 1530 website www.codigo1530.com or from licensed fine retail shops, for a limited time only.

ABOUT CÓDIGO 1530

Código 1530 is a premium spirits brand born from a private recipe known for generations by only a select group of Mexico's most respected families and finest jimadors. Now available to the world, Código 1530's five core offerings Blanco, Rosa, Reposado, Añejo, and "Origen" Extra-Añejo, have been perfected using time-honored customs without ever veering from the historic traditions of including no added chemicals, flavorings, or sweeteners. Passionately produced in a distillery in Amatitán, the rested tequilas are meticulously aged to taste in the world's finest French Oak Cabernet wine barrels procured from the Napa Valley region. Código 1530 is now available in all 50 states, and over 25 countries world-wide. Learn more at www.codigo1530.com.

