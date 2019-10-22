Codility Appoints Natalia Panowicz Chief Executive Officer and Names Roy Solomon Chief Revenue Officer

Codility also has appointed Roy Solomon as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Solomon will bring over 15 years of experience in the technology and B2B space spanning software engineering, quality assurance, and cyber-security. He will be responsible for Codility's revenue streams across a fast-growing range of products, with direct oversight of the company's sales, marketing, and customer success organizations. Solomon most recently was the co-founder of Applause, which was acquired by Vista Equity in 2017.

"Natalia is undoubtedly the best person to lead Codility. Working with her for the last seven years I have witnessed how she uses her deep understanding of the market, our customers, and the team, to boldly face tough business challenges," said Greg Jakacki, Founder and Board Member of Codility. "Codility is on an extremely promising growth trajectory and Natalia, being both a savvy businessperson and respected leader, is best suited to drive disruption of the market, which will lead to substantial productivity gains for our customers."

"I am so proud of where Codility is today and excited for the journey ahead," said Natalia Panowicz, CEO of Codility. ''In today's world, every company is a tech company which makes engineering capacity a strategic issue. Codility customers rely on our real-life skills assessment platform to make better technical hiring decisions faster, and at scale. We are humbled by this trust and will continue to build category-defining products, remain close to our customers, and maintain our strong focus on serving developers.''

The Codility Executive Team. From left to right, back row: Yishai Cohen, Rachel Whitehead, Natalia Panowicz, Roy Solomon, Patrycja Szostakowska. Front row: Jeroen Domensino, John Bailey.

Additional Senior Executive Hires:

John Bailey, Vice President of Product - John has 20 years of experience in both academia and commercial Software. He holds a PhD in Engineering and has led projects in every role within the Software lifecycle. Prior to Codility, John was a Product Manager at Applause where he was responsible for the Mobile Beta Management product and supporting mobile beta launches of customers like eBay, PayPal, Walmart, and CVS.

Yishai Cohen, Vice President of Customer Success - Yishai has served in various executive roles in tech industries in Israel and the US, specifically Boston and Silicon Valley. As part of his most recent role, Yishai served as VP of Customer Success at Blazemeter, a next-generation DevOps testing platform. During his tenure with the company, he built the organization from the ground up — leading it through two significant acquisitions by CA Technologies and then by Broadcom.

Jeroen Domensino, Vice President of North America Enterprise Sales - Jeroen has over 20 years of experience working in Sales, Presales, and Business Development roles at Hewlett-Packard, Mercury Interactive, and Exact Software. Jeroen most recently helped grow Applause's business from an early-stage startup through acquisition by a private equity firm, closing many of its first >1 million-dollar accounts. He also previously led Applause's West Coast Enterprise Sales team.

Rachel Whitehead, Vice President of Marketing - After graduating from Victoria University of Wellington in her native New Zealand, Rachel followed her interest in tech recruiting to San Francisco where she helped establish Codility's North America sales team. Over the next four years, Rachel evolved Codility's marketing team, starting as Growth Marketing Manager and later moving up to Director of Product Marketing.

About Codility:

Codility is the industry leader in technical skills assessment for hiring the world's top engineering talent. We leverage data-driven insights to assess and optimize technical skills, expanding our customers' engineering capacity. Our Platform provides multiple coding languages and frameworks, automated evaluation via hundreds of real-life scenarios, and technical tasks with varying levels of difficulty. More than 1,200 organizations including Accenture, Amazon, Barclays, BMW, Dolby, Flatiron Health, Intel, PayPal, Rakuten, Slack, SurveyMonkey, TomTom, Twitch, and Volvo, use Codility to drive technical hiring decisions. Since its inception in 2009, Codility has facilitated over nine million recruitment assessments worldwide, in industries spanning technology, automotive, financial services, and retail. For more information, visit codility.com.

SOURCE Codility

Related Links

www.codility.com

