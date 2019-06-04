Codina Partners brings Antonio Bachour to Downtown Doral

"When we brought Bachour to 2020 Salzedo in Coral Gables, we knew that it would be transformational," said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. "We were missing a signature restaurant that would provide unparalleled breakfast and lunch service in Downtown Doral. Bachour restaurant and bakery will serve as a destination for customers looking for elevated food offerings from morning to afternoon in both the sweet and salty palette."

The approximately 3,000 square-foot Bachour restaurant and bakery in Downtown Doral will offer a full-service menu as well as Bachour's infamous baked goods that are currently sold at 2020 Salzedo in Coral Gables, The Citadel in North Miami, and Timeout Market in Miami Beach.

"I am very happy and excited to open Bachour in Downtown Doral with the support of Codina," said Antonio Bachour, pastry chef, author, and owner of Bachour restaurant and bakery. "Doral is a multicultural city, and I think our concept will be well accepted by the community."

Bachour restaurant and bakery at Downtown Doral is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020. The restaurant will be located directly west of Downtown Doral Park at 8405 NW 53rd Street, Suite E101 in Doral, Fla. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Outside of the United States, Antonio Bachour also boasts a partnership with Palace Resorts, a leading provider of world-class, five-star, luxury all-inclusive resort accommodations. His top-notch desserts are featured at all ten of the brand's oceanfront properties in Mexico and Jamaica.

In addition to his restaurant and pastry shop, Antonio Bachour dedicates his time to teaching classes and sharing his passion and art with professionals and culinary students all over the world.

