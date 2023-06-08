Coding and Marking Equipment Market size to grow by USD 1,352.38 million from 2022 to 2027; the increasing need for product traceability to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coding and marking equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,352.38 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. A major factor driving growth in the marking and coding equipment market is the increasing need for product traceability. Packaging companies integrate technologies such as barcodes, RFID, QR codes, and Data Matrix codes for tracking and tracing products. This is because product traceability is one of the most important features in supply chain and logistics operations, especially in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, retail, automotive, and aerospace. Furthermore, data Matrix codes enable manufacturing companies to automatically identify and track products, such as cars, trucks, and bikes, throughout their life cycle. Hence, the increasing need for product traceability will accelerate the demand for coding and marking equipment. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market 2023-2027

Coding and marking equipment market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global coding and marking equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer to code and marking equipment in the market are ATD Ltd., BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., CONTROL PRINT Ltd., Danaher Corp., Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inkjet Inc., ITW Marking and Coding, Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., and SATO Holdings Corp. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

ATD Ltd. - The company offers coding and marking equipment such as Leibinger CIJ printers.

The company offers coding and marking equipment such as Leibinger CIJ printers. BestCode - The company offers coding and marking equipment such as QUANTUM.

The company offers coding and marking equipment such as QUANTUM. Brother Industries Ltd. - The company offers coding and marking equipment such as AX130I, AX150I, and AX350I.

The company offers coding and marking equipment such as AX130I, AX150I, and AX350I. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Coding And Marking Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (CIJ printing and coding, laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and others), end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The CIJ printing and coding segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. CIJ printing and coding use several CIJ inks to print on various types of packaging materials. They offer high-quality prints owing to their high drop ejection frequency. They are used for coding and marking glass and plastic bottles, aluminum cans, cartons, and paperboard. Many companies use CIJ printers in their manufacturing lines owing to their advantages and applications. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global coding and marking equipment market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global coding and marking equipment market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India are the key contributors to the market growth in the region, as they have numerous manufacturing-focused companies. These countries have low-cost resources and high demand for consumable products. Hence, many companies have opened their manufacturing companies in these countries. Moreover, the rise in the number of SMEs and the growth of the electronics sector in India and China are likely to drive the regional market's growth.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Coding And Marking Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The equipment leasing business model is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. This model helps organizations deploying coding and marking equipment save on capital costs.

Leasing simplifies the coding and marking process, as it lowers running costs such as maintenance cost, servicing cost, and disposal costs.

This model does not require direct investments in equipment, preserves working capital, and frees up cash flow for other business activities. As a result, it is mainly preferred by SMEs.

Such factors will further support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The high operational cost will challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. The total cost of ownership of coding and marking equipment is high.

Upfront costs include various capital costs such as initial investment, material handling cost, and installation cost.

Coding and marking equipment is crucial to any process line and thus, any downtime can lead to production loss.

Hence, the adoption of the equipment among SMEs is low, which will hinder market growth.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Coding And Marking Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coding and marking equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coding and marking equipment market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coding and marking equipment market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coding and marking equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 17,886.21 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (walk-in coolers, display cases, refrigerators for drinks, and ice-making machines), end-user (retail, restaurants, hotels, and catering units), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

The handling and lifting equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 18.2 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (e-commerce, automotive and railway, food and beverages, aviation, and others), product (cranes, forklifts, conveyor systems, and hoists), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Coding And Marking Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,352.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.99 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATD Ltd., BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., CONTROL PRINT Ltd., Danaher Corp., Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inkjet Inc., ITW Marking and Coding, Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., and SATO Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global coding and marking equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global coding and marking equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 CIJ printing and coding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on CIJ printing and coding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on CIJ printing and coding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on CIJ printing and coding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on CIJ printing and coding - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Laser coding and marking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Laser coding and marking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Laser coding and marking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Laser coding and marking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Laser coding and marking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 TIJ printing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on TIJ printing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on TIJ printing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on TIJ printing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on TIJ printing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 DOD printing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on DOD printing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on DOD printing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on DOD printing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on DOD printing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ATD Ltd.

Exhibit 128: ATD Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: ATD Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: ATD Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 BestCode

Exhibit 131: BestCode - Overview



Exhibit 132: BestCode - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: BestCode - Key offerings

12.5 Brother Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Brother Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Brother Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Brother Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Brother Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 139: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Dover Corp.

Exhibit 144: Dover Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Dover Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Dover Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Dover Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Dover Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Engage Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 149: Engage Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Engage Technologies Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Engage Technologies Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Inkjet Inc.

Exhibit 157: Inkjet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Inkjet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Inkjet Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 ITW Marking and Coding

Exhibit 160: ITW Marking and Coding - Overview



Exhibit 161: ITW Marking and Coding - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: ITW Marking and Coding - Key offerings

12.12 Keyence Corp.

Exhibit 163: Keyence Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Keyence Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Keyence Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Matthews International Corp.

Exhibit 166: Matthews International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Matthews International Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Matthews International Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Matthews International Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 170: MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 171: MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.15 Pro Mach Inc.

Exhibit 173: Pro Mach Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Pro Mach Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Pro Mach Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 REA Elektronik GmbH

Exhibit 176: REA Elektronik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 177: REA Elektronik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: REA Elektronik GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 SATO Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 179: SATO Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 180: SATO Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: SATO Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: SATO Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio