Coding And Marking Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing need for product traceability to drive the growth - Technavio

21 Nov, 2023, 18:55 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding and marking equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (CIJ printing and coding, Laser coding and marking, PALM, TTO, and Others), end-user (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing need for product traceability is notably driving market growth. Effective product traceability is important in supply chains, majorly in sectors like food, healthcare, retail, auto, and aerospace. It ensures quality, consistency, and safety. Such tracing has become important in product management, allowing monitoring from manufacturing to customer delivery. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample Report
Key Highlights:
- The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the coding and marking equipment market: ATD Ltd., BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., CONTROL PRINT Ltd., Danaher Corp., Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inkjet Inc., ITW Marking and Coding, Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., and SATO Holdings Corp.
- Coding and Marking Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
- Market to observe 5.99% YOY growth in 2023.
Market Dynamics:
Trend
- The equipment leasing business model is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.
- High operational expenses present a challenge for organizations considering investments in coding and marking equipment.
- Therefore, numerous organizations are preferring for equipment leasing to lower upfront capital costs.
- Leasing simplifies coding and marking processes by reducing persistent costs like maintenance, servicing, and disposal and leasing providers also deliver maintenance services.
Challenges
- High operational costs are significant challenges impeding the market growth.
- The overall cost of owning coding and marking equipment tends to be substantial, encompassing both initial and ongoing expenses.
- Further, companies face indirect costs due to planned and unplanned downtime, which can result in production losses.
- High initial costs slow the adoption of coding and marking equipment among SMEs, contributing to market constraints in the forecast period.
The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report
Keg Segments:
- The market share growth of the CIJ printing and coding segment will be significant during the forecast period. CIJ printing and coding is a non-contact printing system that uses several CIJ inks to print on different types of packaging materials. This kind of printer delivers high-quality prints due to their high drop ejection frequency. Moreover, there is a heightened demand for CIJ printing for coding and marking glass and plastic bottles, aluminum cans, cartons, and paperboard. Due to its advantages and wide areas of application, many companies use CIJ printers in their manufacturing lines.
Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample Report
|
Coding And Marking Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1.35 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.99
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
