Coding And Marking Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, Increasing need for product traceability to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding and marking equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.35 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (CIJ printing and coding, Laser coding and marking, PALM, TTO, and Others), end-user (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Industrial, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing need for product traceability is notably driving market growth. Effective product traceability is important in supply chains, majorly in sectors like food, healthcare, retail, auto, and aerospace. It ensures quality, consistency, and safety. Such tracing has become important in product management, allowing monitoring from manufacturing to customer delivery. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample Report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market 2023-2027
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the coding and marking equipment market: ATD Ltd., BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., CONTROL PRINT Ltd., Danaher Corp., Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inkjet Inc., ITW Marking and Coding, Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., and SATO Holdings Corp.
  • Coding and Marking Equipment Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.99% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The equipment leasing business model is an emerging trend shaping the market growth
  • High operational expenses present a challenge for organizations considering investments in coding and marking equipment.
  • Therefore, numerous organizations are preferring for equipment leasing to lower upfront capital costs.
  • Leasing simplifies coding and marking processes by reducing persistent costs like maintenance, servicing, and disposal and leasing providers also deliver maintenance services. 

Challenges 

  • High operational costs are significant challenges impeding the market growth.
  • The overall cost of owning coding and marking equipment tends to be substantial, encompassing both initial and ongoing expenses.
  • Further, companies face indirect costs due to planned and unplanned downtime, which can result in production losses.
  • High initial costs slow the adoption of coding and marking equipment among SMEs, contributing to market constraints in the forecast period. 

Keg Segments:

  • The market share growth of the CIJ printing and coding segment will be significant during the forecast period. CIJ printing and coding is a non-contact printing system that uses several CIJ inks to print on different types of packaging materials. This kind of printer delivers high-quality prints due to their high drop ejection frequency. Moreover, there is a heightened demand for CIJ printing for coding and marking glass and plastic bottles, aluminum cans, cartons, and paperboard. Due to its advantages and wide areas of application, many companies use CIJ printers in their manufacturing lines. 

Coding And Marking Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.35 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.99

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user 

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

