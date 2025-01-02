Coding And Marking Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.54 billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by End-user, Product, Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coding and marking equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.8% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding And Marking Equipment Market 2025-2029

End-user 1.1 Food and beverage

1.2 Healthcare

1.3 Industrial

1.4 Others Product 2.1 CIJ printing and coding

2.2 Laser coding and marking

2.3 PALM

2.4 TTO

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The coding and marking equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of such technology in the food and beverage industry. This sector is a major end-user, utilizing coding and marking equipment for packaging products such as processed foods, beverages, bakery items, and dairy foods. The equipment is essential for providing specific product information, including manufacturing and expiry dates, brand names, and prices. Regulations, such as those in Canada requiring specific barcodes and nutritional information, further drive demand. In the bakery industry, non-contact coding solutions are popular due to their quality and lack of requirement for inks. In the dairy sector, safety and hygiene concerns necessitate taint-free coding and fast-dying inks. The packaged snacks sector's rapid growth presents challenges for manufacturers to reduce costs while enhancing efficiency. Beverage manufacturers require diverse coding and marking equipment due to various packaging materials. Technological advancements, such as CIJ, Laser, TIJ, and TTO, enable printing on various surfaces and materials. Vendors continuously invest in printing technologies to increase product coding and marking speed. For instance, Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG launched the JET One industrial inkjet printer for coding and marking various surfaces. The global coding and marking equipment market's growth is expected to continue, driven by the food and beverage sector's increasing adoption of processed foods, packaged snacks, bakery products, and dairy products.

Analyst Review

The Coding and Marking Equipment market encompasses a range of technologies and applications, including flexible packs, medical equipment, food safety, and counterfeit automobile parts. In the food and beverage industry, coding and marking equipment are essential for ensuring product traceability and safety, with applications on bottles, tubes, cartons, and labels. The pharmaceutical sector also heavily relies on this technology for tracking and identifying products, particularly in healthcare settings. Inkjet printers, such as Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), are commonly used for coding and marking applications. Laser markers and thermal printers are also popular choices, offering high-resolution marking and the ability to mark various materials, including metals and plastics. Online transactions have increased the demand for coding and marking equipment, as businesses seek efficient and accurate methods for tracking and identifying products. The market for coding and marking equipment is diverse, with applications in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, electronics, and more. Coding and marking equipment can be used to apply ink droplets or laser markings to a wide range of products, including bottles, tubes, cartons, and labels, ensuring product traceability, safety, and authenticity.

Market Overview

The Coding and Marking Equipment market encompasses a wide range of technologies and applications, including flexible packs, medical equipment, food safety, and brand protection. This market caters to various industries such as Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and more. The use of coding and marking equipment is essential for product traceability, serialization, and information display. Inkjet printers, laser markers, and thermal transfer printers are the primary technologies used for coding and marking. Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) are popular technologies for marking on various surfaces, including pharmaceutical vials and containers made of glass, aluminum, PET bottles, and corrugated packaging. Coding and marking equipment is used extensively in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industry for serialization, traceability, and counterfeit prevention. It is also used in the Food and Beverage industry for product labeling, ensuring food safety, and preventing counterfeit automobile parts. Disinfectants, masks, and sanitizers have gained significant importance in recent times due to the pandemic. Coding and marking equipment is used to print tracking codes, unique product identifiers, and variable data on these products for efficient inventory management and brand protection. The market for coding and marking equipment is diverse and dynamic, with a wide range of applications and technologies. It includes the use of high-resolution inkjet coders, RFID tagging, labels, secondary packaging materials, and online transactions. Continuous inkjet technology, solvent products, and artwork management systems are some of the key solutions that cater to the varying needs of the market.

