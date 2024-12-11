Coding and Marking Equipment Market to Grow by USD 1.46 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Product Traceability Need and AI-Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global coding and marking equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.89% during the forecast period. Increasing need for product traceability is driving market growth, with a trend towards deploying of equipment leasing business model. However, high operational costs poses a challenge. Key market players include ATD UK, BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., Cyklop International, Danaher Corp., Diagraph, Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., Control Print Ltd, Domino Printing Sciences Plc; Markem-Imaje Group; Leibinger Group; REA Elektronik GmbH; Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH; HSA Systems A/S.

Coding And Marking Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, Mexico, France, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and South Africa Key companies profiled ATD UK, BestCode, Brother Industries Ltd., Cyklop International, Danaher Corp., Diagraph, Dover Corp., Engage Technologies Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Keyence Corp., Matthews International Corp., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Overprint Ltd., Paul Leibinger GmbH and Co. KG, Pro Mach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, RN Mark Inc., SATO Holdings Corp., Control Print Ltd, Domino Printing Sciences Plc; Markem-Imaje Group; Leibinger Group; REA Elektronik GmbH; Koenig & Bauer Coding GmbH; HSA Systems A/S

Market Driver

The Coding and Marking Equipment market is witnessing significant growth in various industries such as Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and Food packaging. Trends like flexible packs, medical equipment, and brand protection are driving the demand for advanced marking solutions. Food safety is a major concern, leading to increased adoption of traceability tags, serialization, disinfectants, masks, and sanitizers. Inkjet printers, laser markers, and thermal transfer printers are popular choices for product labeling and secondary packaging materials. Online transactions and variable data printing are transforming the market, with high-resolution inkjet coders and RFID tagging gaining popularity. The Pharmaceutical industry is a key market, with pharmaceutical producers requiring unique product identifiers to combat counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) technology, Linx laser coders, and artwork management systems are essential tools for information display and labeling. PET bottles, containers, aluminum, and labeling systems are common packaging types. Continuous inkjet ink, solvent products, and SIS Ink Solution cater to the diverse needs of the market.

Organizations face high running costs when investing in coding and marking equipment. To mitigate this constraint, companies are increasingly turning to equipment leasing options. Leasing simplifies the coding and marking process by reducing expenses on maintenance, servicing, and disposal. Leasing companies provide maintenance and servicing solutions, making it an attractive option for businesses. This model is particularly popular among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as it eliminates the need for large upfront investments, preserves working capital, and frees up cash flow for other business activities. Leasing offers numerous benefits, including flexible payment plans, the ability to deploy printers as needed, line optimization, future-proof solutions, minimal downtime, and avoidance of equipment depreciation.

Market Challenges

The Coding and Marking Equipment market faces various challenges in diverse industries such as Flexible packs, Medical equipment, Food safety, and Counterfeit automobile parts. In the Food and Beverage sector, there is a growing demand for traceability and serialization, requiring advanced technologies like Inkjet printers, Laser markers, and Thermal transfer printers. Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industries prioritize brand protection and unique product identifiers, utilizing high-resolution inkjet coders and RFID tagging. Disinfectants, masks, and sanitizers in the Healthcare sector necessitate information display through labeling. The Electronics, Aerospace, and Defense industries require precise marking on various packaging types, including PET bottles, containers, and secondary packaging materials. Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) technologies, along with Laser Marking and Thermal Printing, cater to these industries' needs. Online transactions necessitate variable data printing and tracking codes to combat counterfeit pharmaceuticals. Artwork Management systems and ink solutions ensure efficient production and quality.

The cost of implementing coding and marking equipment in a manufacturing process can be significant. Companies face both initial capital expenses, which include investment, material handling, and installation costs, and ongoing operational and running expenses. Capital costs can vary, while operational expenses consist of consumable costs for ink or toner, maintenance fees, spare parts, and employee training. For instance, Continuous Ink Jet (CIJ) printers offer service hours ranging from 9,000 to 15,000, while laser printers have tube lives of 45,000 hours to 100,000 hours, depending on the specific equipment configuration.

Segment Overview

This coding and marking equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 CIJ printing and coding

1.2 Laser coding and marking

1.3 PALM

1.4 TTO

1.5 Others Geography 2.1 APAC

2.2 Europe

2.3 North America

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America End-user 3.1 Food and beverage

3.2 Healthcare

3.3 Industrial

3.4 Automotive and others

1.1 CIJ printing and coding- Continuous inkjet (CIJ) printing and coding is a popular solution for marking and coding products in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and electronics. CIJ systems create characters, barcodes, and other information using a continuous flow of ink droplets, enabling high-speed, high-resolution printing on various surfaces. CIJ is a non-contact printing system that uses electrically charged ink droplets to print on substrates like shrink and stretch wraps, cardboard boxes, cartons, and cases. Benefits include printing on porous and non-porous substrates, low maintenance costs, high-speed printing, versatility with various inks and colors, and the ability to print on curved surfaces. The demand for CIJ printing is driven by its use in industries like food and beverage and cable manufacturing. For instance, metal cans in the food and beverage industry offer benefits such as low weight, air resistance, and sustainability, leading to increased adoption of CIJ printers. Major vendors like Brother Industries Ltd., Danaher Corp., and Dover Corp. Offer advanced CIJ printers, such as Domino Printing Sciences plc's AX 550i CIJ printer, which features a marine-grade stainless steel cabinet and IP66 electronic enclosure for harsh factory environments. These advancements are expected to fuel the growth of the global coding and marking equipment market.

Research Analysis

The Coding and Marking Equipment market encompasses a range of technologies and applications, including flexible packs, medical equipment, food safety, and counterfeit automobile parts. In the food and beverage industry, coding and marking equipment are essential for ensuring product traceability and safety, with applications on bottles, tubes, cartons, and labels. The pharmaceutical sector also heavily relies on this technology for tracking and identifying products, particularly in healthcare settings. Inkjet printers, such as Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), are commonly used for coding and marking applications. Laser markers and thermal printers are also popular choices, offering high-resolution marking and the ability to mark various materials, including metals and plastics. Online transactions have increased the demand for coding and marking equipment, as businesses seek efficient and accurate methods for tracking and identifying products. The market for coding and marking equipment is diverse, with applications in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, electronics, and more. Coding and marking equipment can be used to apply ink droplets or laser markings to a wide range of products, including bottles, tubes, cartons, and labels, ensuring product traceability, safety, and authenticity.

Market Research Overview

The Coding and Marking Equipment market encompasses a wide range of technologies and applications, including flexible packs, medical equipment, food safety, and brand protection. This market caters to various industries such as Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, and more. The use of coding and marking equipment is essential for product traceability, serialization, and information display. Inkjet printers, laser markers, and thermal transfer printers are the primary technologies used for coding and marking. Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) and Thermal Inkjet (TIJ) are popular technologies for marking on various surfaces, including pharmaceutical vials and containers made of glass, aluminum, PET bottles, and corrugated packaging. Coding and marking equipment is used extensively in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industry for serialization, traceability, and counterfeit prevention. It is also used in the Food and Beverage industry for product labeling, ensuring food safety, and preventing counterfeit automobile parts. Disinfectants, masks, and sanitizers have gained significant importance in recent times due to the pandemic. Coding and marking equipment is used to print tracking codes, unique product identifiers, and variable data on these products for efficient inventory management and brand protection. The market for coding and marking equipment is diverse and dynamic, with a wide range of applications and technologies. It includes the use of high-resolution inkjet coders, RFID tagging, labels, secondary packaging materials, and online transactions. Continuous inkjet technology, solvent products, and artwork management systems are some of the key solutions that cater to the varying needs of the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

CIJ Printing And Coding



Laser Coding And Marking



PALM



TTO



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

End-user

Food And Beverage



Healthcare



Industrial



Automotive And Others

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

