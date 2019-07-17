Coding and Marking Market 2019-2024: Strategic Collaborations - The Way Ahead
Jul 17, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coding and Marking Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coding and marking market is projected to reach values of over $7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 20182024.
The coding and marking market has witnessed significant transformations over the last decade, which can be majorly attributed to the rise in innovations, modification in regulatory standards, growth in end-user industries, Increased automation in the production process, and the influx of several vendors across geographies.
Stringent regulations and standards for food, medicine, and packaging are driving the coding and marking market. Further, increased focus on product safety and liability issues, an increase in demand for FMCG goods, and the requirement for fast retail cycles will boost demand for coding and marking market.
The market is shifting toward automation with the increasing demand for coding and marking products from varied industries such as chemicals, food & beverages, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and automotive. Also, strict regulations related to food, drugs, and industrial products are expected to seek innovative solutions in the future. Hence, regulations will drive the market for the vendors during the forecast period.
Coding and Marking Market - Segmentation
This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by technology, product mix, end-user industries, and geography. Based on technology, the global coding and marking market is categorized into CIJ, laser, VIJ, PIJ, TTO, TIJ, and PALM packaging coding.
In 2018, the CIJ segment captured nearly half of the market share. CIJ printing technology is exceptionally versatile and enables printing on virtually any surface. Features such as user-friendly installation procedure, high-speed printing, and quick-dry nature are contributing to increased growth of the segment. Domino Printing Sciences is a market leader in the field of CIJ technology. The laser and TIJ technology segments are expected to gain market share during the forecast period.
The food and beverage sector is the largest end-user of coding and marking market. TTO, TIJ, CIJ, technology play a vital role within the food & beverage industry worldwide. Domino Printing Sciences has recently launched a special formulated ink for printing on foil via their thermal inkjet printer. This has a significant potential to cater to the demand of creating sharp and clear contrast codes on foil wraps for food packaging.
The healthcare industry has remained a key end-user for the coding and marking solutions due to the high applicability for several devices and drugs. Also, healthcare spending worldwide is expected to grow at an annual rate of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022. Developed economies are further set to experience an increase in per-person spending on healthcare.
Coding and Marking Market: Geography
The global coding and marking market is diversified across North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. In 2018, the APAC region dominated the market due to high demand for coding and marking equipment by several end-users. The development of innovative, flexible packaging designs in developing countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, and India is driving the growth of the APAC region in the market.
Legislation and industry mandates have driven the coding and marking market in North America and Western Europe. The Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System has increased the global demand for coding equipment. The coding and marking market in MEA is witnessing high growth, particularly in African countries, where the demand for consumer durables is increasing rapidly. Africa is one of the emerging and fastest growing economies globally. Western Africa has been increasing than southern countries of Africa. Also, the growth of the industry is governed by the expansion of the entire packaging industry.
Key Vendor Analysis
The competitive scenario in the coding and marking market is intensifying. Market leaders are providing high-quality products with additional features such as RFID system, QR codes required to enhance the performance of the product, while local vendors are providing less expensive product equipped with basic features. Further, the market is witnessing consolidation as small entities are getting acquired or merged with major players. Global and local vendors are competing, especially in terms of features such as quality, technology, and pricing.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by End-user Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Technology Type
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Product Mix
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at A Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Rising Instances of Product Recalls
8.1.2 Demand-centric Innovative Offerings
8.1.3 Upswing in Flexible Packaging
8.1.4 Regulations Driving Adoption across End-users
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Increasing Product Counterfeiting
8.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Costs
8.2.3 Operational Errors & High Costs
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Leverage Diverse Trade Platforms
8.3.2 Strategic Collaborations: The Way Ahead
8.3.3 Capitalizing on Laser Coding Potential
8.3.4 Integrating with Industry 4.0
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Value Chain Overview
9.1.1 Stakeholders as Driving Forces
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Raw Materials
9.2.2 Manufacturers
9.2.3 Distributors/Dealers
9.2.4 Retailers
9.2.5 End-users
10 Global Coding And Marking Market
10.1 Market Overview
10.1.1 Historical Data 2016-2017
10.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.3 Markey By Package Coding
10.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
10.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11 By End-User Segmentation
11.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Food & Beverages
11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Healthcare
11.5 Electrical & Electronics
11.6 Chemicals & Construction
11.7 Automotive & Aerospace
11.8 Others
12 By Technology Segmentation
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 CIJ Technology
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4 Laser Technology
12.5 Palm Technology
12.6 TTO Technology
12.7 PIJ Technology
12.8 VIJ Technology
12.9 TIJ Technology
13 By Product Mix
13.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Market Size & Forecast
14 By Geography
14.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Overview
Competitive Landscape
Major Vendors
- Danaher
- Dover
- Brother Industries
- Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
- ITW
Prominent Players
- ANSER Coding
- Beijing Hi-Pack Coding
- Control Print
- EBS ElektronischeBeschriftungs-Systeme
- Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment
- Iconotech
- ID Technology
- InkJet
- KEYENCE
- Koenig & Bauer Coding
- Laserax
- Macsa ID
- Matthews International
- Paul Leibinger
- REA Elektronik
- SATO Holdings
- Squid Ink
- Universal Labeling Systems
- Weber Marking Systems
- Xaar
- Zanasi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vovfdv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article