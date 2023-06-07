Coding and Marking Market Set to Soar, Over $4 Billion Opportunities with F&B Industry Driving Over 50% of the Demand- Arizton

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the coding and marking market will grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during 2022-2028.

Coding and Marking Market Report by Arizton

The coding and marking market is expected to witness intense competition with increasing manufacturers in the F&B industry and other end-user industries. However, the major challenge that the market faces is the rapid adoption of technological developments to meet end-user requirements. This is because the end-use industries have brought products to market and launched the product rapidly. Hence, coding and marking vendors are required to deliver technologies fast without impacting the quality of their long-term planning.

The advent of Industry 4.0 is expected to boost quality, efficiency, and productivity along the value chain. Data exchange and automation are the key trends in Industry 4.0, and the same applies to the coding and marking market. Coding and marking vendors have slowly experienced the need to integrate systems, machines, and processes during factory production stages. Moreover, end-use industries are expected to demand machines to prevent downtime, pinpoint issues, and avert problems. This might pose a huge challenge for smaller vendors and new entrants.

Increasing Demand for Coding and Marking Solutions Driven by Evolving Trends in the F&B Industry

The global F&B industry is witnessing a significant reliance on coding and marking solutions, leading to a surge in demand for appropriate technologies. This trend is fueled by new potential markets worldwide and the proliferation of stock-keeping units (SKUs) driven by consumer spending patterns.

One of the key factors contributing to the growing demand for coding and marking solutions is the rising popularity of organic and healthy food products, particularly among the Gen Z and millennial populations. The younger demographic's focus on healthy eating and fitness has prompted F&B companies to launch innovative ready-to-eat food options. More than 65% of consumers in the United States prioritize socially conscious and healthy food products. Additionally, there is increased scrutiny from government and regulatory bodies regarding product packaging, leading to stricter coding, marking, and labeling requirements.

Coding and marking solutions ensure product traceability and compliance with government mandates. Coding is essential across the entire F&B supply chain, from primary to secondary packaging. Companies operating in the F&B industry increasingly recognize the importance of accurate coding and marking for healthy food products to meet regulatory guidelines.

As a result of these evolving trends, the demand for coding and marking solutions is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period. F&B companies actively seek technologies that enable them to meet consumer demands for transparency, safety, and traceability in product packaging.

Hence, the F&B industry's focus on organic and healthy food products and increasing government regulations is driving the demand for coding and marking solutions. The ability to accurately code and mark products throughout the supply chain is becoming crucial for companies operating in this sector. As the industry continues to evolve, coding and marking technologies will play an integral role in meeting consumer expectations and regulatory requirements.

Coding And Marking Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 9.88 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 5.98 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.74 % Historic Year 2018-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Technology, End-Users, Product Mix, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics The Rising Demand for Traceability by End Users

Significant Rise in Flexible Packaging

The Increasing Demand for Processed & Packaged Food

Rising Applications Across End-user Industries

Increasing Regulatory Compliance

The Rising Demand from Healthcare Industry

Key Highlights

Almost 50% of the demand for coding and marking arises from the F&B industry. The various segments of the F&B industry are essential food items that generate demand in all seasons.

International coding vendors must differentiate their products through additional services and support to sustain themselves in this competitive business environment.

CIJ technology will continue to dominate the coding and marking market. However, TIJ, TTO, PALM, and laser technologies will witness above-average growth rates during the forecast period.

Industry trade platforms, such as trade shows, events, webinars, conferences, and exhibitions, are key opportunities for vendors to showcase their offerings and interact with customers globally.

Collaborating with end-user industries to deliver customized solutions is key to success for market vendors.

Trade Platforms Fuel Growth and Innovation in the Coding and Marking Market: Exhibitions and Expos Provide Opportunities for Vendors

In the fast-paced world of coding and marking solutions, vendors are constantly introducing new and improved products to meet market demands. However, despite their innovative offerings, these vendors often struggle to capture customer attention and generate demand. The global coding and marking market is turning towards trade platforms catering to this industry and its associated sectors to maximize their revenues.

Exhibitions, expos, and trade platforms have become vital for vendors in the coding and marking market to showcase their products and services to potential customers. These events provide an opportunity to connect with industry decision-makers, influencers, and end-users, creating valuable exposure and generating business leads. Moreover, participating in these platforms allows vendors to stay updated on the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

The significance of leveraging trade platforms in the coding and marking market stems from the need for networking and collaboration. By engaging with other players in the industry, vendors can explore partnerships, collaborations, and other business opportunities that drive growth and foster innovation. These interactions facilitate knowledge exchange and open doors to potential synergies and advancements in the field.

Hence, trade platforms, such as exhibitions and expos, are crucial in driving growth and innovation in the coding and marking market. Vendors recognize the importance of showcasing their offerings, networking with industry peers, and staying current with market trends. By actively participating in these events, vendors can maximize their potential for success in an increasingly competitive market landscape.

Packaging Industry Post Covid-19 Scenario

The post-pandemic packaging industry has witnessed a huge demand for packaging designs. Consumers shifted towards sustainability packaging with strong narratives. This is revamping the packaging sector. Earlier, people were price-conscious, but the focus shifted toward hygiene and safety. Government bodies may strengthen the requirements related to food packaging & processing to ensure safe food provides to consumers. Consumers are now willing to pay more for all-around packaging, which provides safety and hygiene.

Due to such factors post-Covid-19, consumers are increasingly interested in the information and data available on the products' packaging, quality, origin of the raw material, health claims, and about disposing of the packaging. A huge increase in demand for e-commerce creates vast opportunities for the packaging industry. Buying groceries online is also a trend that is significantly booming the packaging sector, and after some time, buying everything online will be a preferred mode for consumers. Hence, this will boost the demand for packaging, increase the development of anti-counterfeit solutions in packaging, and contribute to the coding and marking market growth.

Key Company Profiles

Danaher

Dover

Brother Industries

Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions

ITW Diagraph

ANSER Coding

ATD UK

Beijing Hi-Pack Coding

Control Print

EBS Inkjet Systems

Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment

Iconotech

ID Technology

InkJet

KGK Jet

KEYENCE

Koenig & Bauer Coding

Kortho Coding & Marking

Laserax

Leibinger Group

Macsa ID

Matthews International

REA Elektronik

SATO Holdings

Squid Ink

Weber Marking Systems

Xaar

Zanasi

Market Segmentation

Technology

CIJ Technology

Laser Technology

Palm Technology

TTO Technology

PIJ Technology

VIJ Technology

TIJ Technology

End-Users

F&B

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Chemicals & Construction

Automotive & Aerospace

Others

Product Mix

Consumables

Equipment

Spare Parts & Aftermarket

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



Singapore

North America

The US



Canada

Western Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Scandinavia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Iran



Nigeria



Saudi Arabia



The UAE

Central & Eastern Europe

Turkey



Poland

Check the Detailed Table of Contents of the Report @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/coding-and-marking-market-2024?details=tableOfContents

