Coding Bootcamp Market is to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, The high affordability of bootcamps compared to traditional higher education programs boosts growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market is expected to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 19.77% during the forecast period. The high affordability of bootcamps compared to traditional higher education programs is the key factor driving growth.

To find a preview of the overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2023-2027

Coding bootcamps provide flexible learning options, including online courses and part-time schedules, catering to individuals with existing commitments like jobs. This adaptability not only minimizes opportunity costs but also enables learners to generate income while acquiring essential coding skills. Affordability becomes crucial amid increasing tuition fees in traditional higher education. Moreover, with the persistent shortage of tech talent, coding bootcamps serve as an effective solution to rapidly upskill individuals and address the growing demand for specific expertise.

The market is segmented by end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), language (java, python, .NET, ruby, and HTML and others), delivery mode (full-time bootcamps and part-time bootcamps), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth of the individual learners segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for skilled professionals in software engineering and web development. Cost-effectiveness is a significant factor contributing to growth, with individual learners playing a major role. The rising popularity of online coding bootcamps further attracts employees seeking to enhance their skills through convenient and flexible learning modes.

Download a Free Sample Report

The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers information on several companies. Barcelona Code School, 4Geeks Academy LLC, Dataquest Labs Inc., Stride Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Chegg Inc., Udacity Inc., Skillcrush Inc., Epicodus Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Launch School, LA LOCO SAS, Zip Code Wilmington, General Assembly Space Inc., Ironhack Inc., Makers Academy, Academia de Codigo, and Hash Map Labs Inc.

Barcelona Code School - The company offers coding bootcamp programs for senior software engineers which provide web development language, learn algorithm scripting, and build awesome apps using front-end libraries.

Dataquest Labs Inc. - The company offers coding bootcamp programs such as JavaScript Full Stack in-person and online bootcamp, and UX and UI Design person bootcamp.

Download a Free Sample Report

North America is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth during the forecast period. The region centered around tech hubs and urban centers, plays a crucial role in fostering innovation and skill development. Offering specialized courses in holistic development, data science, web design, and mobile app development, it stays at the forefront of equipping individuals with essential digital skills. The market's strong industry connections and diverse programs position it to shape the future of coding education in the region.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of this market by value?

What will be the size of the global coding bootcamp market in 2027?

How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global coding bootcamp market?

What main segments make up the global coding bootcamp market?

Subscribe Now

Coding Bootcamp Applications

Coding bootcamps are intensive programs designed to provide practical skills and training in programming and tech-related fields. They offer courses in areas such as web development, software engineering, and full-stack development. Coding bootcamps aim to meet the growing demand for coding skills in the job market by providing coding education and certification. These programs often focus on hands-on learning and real-world projects to prepare students for careers in the tech industry. Graduates of coding bootcamps may undergo job placement assistance to transition into tech roles. The curriculum of coding bootcamps is tailored to teach relevant coding skills, and tuition fees vary depending on the program. Reviews and success stories from coding bootcamp graduates can provide insights into the effectiveness and outcomes of these programs.

Related Reports:

The programming language training market is estimated to grow by USD 5,375.55 million at a CAGR of 15.15% between 2022 and 2027.

The global coding and marking equipment market is projected to reach a value of USD 4.84 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by End-user,

Segmentation by Language

Segmentation by Delivery Mode

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio