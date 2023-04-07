Coding Bootcamp Market size to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the low cost of boot camps - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coding bootcamp market size is set to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 19.31%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The coding bootcamp market is driven by the low cost of bootcamps. The cost of a coding bootcamp is equivalent to one semester of a CS degree program. Such programs provide access to high-paying job profiles, and the cost of training for students varies per region and program. The bootcamps provide various options for students to finance the program, such as self-financing or access to low-interest loans. Vendors also offer deferred payment options that include monthly installments, tuition deferral until employment, and free training through scholarships. - Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios during the forecast period (2022-2026). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026

The coding bootcamp market covers the following areas:

Coding Bootcamp Market Sizing

Coding Bootcamp Market Forecast

Coding Bootcamp Market Analysis

The report on the coding bootcamp market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026 - Market Dynamics

Emerging Trends

The rise in ready-to-work coding boot camps is one of the key coding boot camp market trends.

The bootcamps provide people with the full set of skills required to qualify for a junior developer and are typically referred to as Zero to Sixty code schools. They include intense training programs that are full-time and part-time training programs.

Training programs are organized five days a week, with full-time training programs requiring 6-10 hours a day and part-time training requiring 3-5 hours a day, and the training imparted in ready-to-work coding boot camps is heavily oriented toward in-person training.

Some examples of ready-to-work coding boot camps include General Assembly, Simplon, Ace Hacker , Geekskool, Learn Tech Labs, among others. Most vendors offering ready-to-work coding boot camps develop an in-house curriculum.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Major Challenges

The rise in formal education, such as bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of computer science engineering, is one of the key challenges hindering the coding bootcamp market growth.

The growing demand for software engineers in both developed and developing economies compels students to opt for degree programs from formal educational institutions.

In most emerging regions, acceptance of boot camp-qualified students is low, which further drives the growth of the formal education sector and suppresses the emergence of coding boot camps.

Moreover, there is an unfamiliarity with boot camps among students, which further hinders the growth of the market.

Hence, formal education is the biggest substitute and a major challenge for the growth of the global coding bootcamp market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Coding Bootcamp Market 2022-2026: Market Segmentation

The coding bootcamp market analysis includes end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), delivery mode (full-time boot camps and part-time boot camps), language (java, python, .NET, ruby, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the individual learner's segment will be significant during the forecast period. More individuals are enrolling in coding boot camps to increase their job prospects, which is a major driver for the growth of the segment. Due to the increase in the number of online coding boot camps, many employees opt for online modes of delivery to enhance and polish their skills. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) provide various materials that help employees gain additional skills, which will help them improve their performance. Hence, the preference for bootcamps by individual learners to improve their skills is a major driver for the growth of the segment.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

4Geeks Academy LLC

Academia de Codigo

Adecco Group AG

Barcelona Code School

Chegg Inc.

Dataquest Labs Inc.

Epicodus Inc.

Flatiron School LLC

Fullstack Academy LLC

Galvanize Inc.

Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd.

Ironhack Inc.

LA LOCO SAS

Launch School

Makers Academy

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Skillcrush Inc.

Tech Talent South

Udacity Inc.

Zip Code Wilmington

Vendor Offerings

4Geeks Academy LLC - The company offers coding bootcamp programs for senior software engineers.

The company offers coding bootcamp programs for senior software engineers. Adecco Group AG - The company offers coding bootcamp programs, such as Software Engineering Immersive, Data Science, and UX and UI Design.

The company offers coding bootcamp programs, such as Software Engineering Immersive, Data Science, and UX and UI Design. Barcelona Code School - The company offers coding bootcamp programs, such as JavaScript Full Stack in-person and online bootcamp and UX and UI Design in-person bootcamp.

What are the key data covered in this Coding Bootcamp Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the coding boot camp market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the coding boot camp market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the coding boot camp market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the coding boot camp market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The computer-assisted coding market size should rise by USD 2.38 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 11.05%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increasing implementation of electronic health record (EHR) systems is driving the computer-assisted coding market growth.

The coding and marking equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,352.38 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (CIJ printing and coding, laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and others), end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the factors driving growth in the marking and coding equipment market is the increasing need for product traceability.

Coding Bootcamp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022(%) 19.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 4Geeks Academy LLC, Academia de Codigo, Adecco Group AG, Barcelona Code School, Chegg Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Epicodus Inc., Flatiron School LLC, Fullstack Academy LLC, Galvanize Inc., Hackwagon Academy Pte Ltd., Ironhack Inc., LA LOCO SAS, Launch School, Makers Academy, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Skillcrush Inc., Tech Talent South, Udacity Inc., and Zip Code Wilmington Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Language



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Language

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Language - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Language - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Language

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Language



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Language

5.3 Python - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Python - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Python - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Python - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Python - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Java - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Java - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Java - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Java - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Java - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 .NET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: Chart on .NET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on .NET - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on .NET - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on .NET - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Ruby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Ruby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ruby - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Ruby - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ruby - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Language

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Language ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Individual learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Chart on Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Institutional learners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 64: Chart on Delivery Mode - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Delivery Mode - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 66: Chart on Comparison by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Comparison by Delivery Mode

7.3 Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Full-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Full-time bootcamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Full-time bootcamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Part-time bootcamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Part-time bootcamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Part-time bootcamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Delivery Mode ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 110: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 114: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 118: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 122: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 123: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 124: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 125: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 126: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 127: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 128: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 4Geeks Academy LLC

Exhibit 129: 4Geeks Academy LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: 4Geeks Academy LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: 4Geeks Academy LLC - Key offerings

12.4 Adecco Group AG

Exhibit 132: Adecco Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Adecco Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Adecco Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Adecco Group AG - Segment focus

12.5 Barcelona Code School

Exhibit 136: Barcelona Code School - Overview



Exhibit 137: Barcelona Code School - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Barcelona Code School - Key offerings

12.6 Chegg Inc.

Exhibit 139: Chegg Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Chegg Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Chegg Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Dataquest Labs Inc.

Exhibit 143: Dataquest Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Dataquest Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Dataquest Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Flatiron School LLC

Exhibit 146: Flatiron School LLC - Overview



Exhibit 147: Flatiron School LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Flatiron School LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Fullstack Academy LLC

Exhibit 149: Fullstack Academy LLC - Overview



Exhibit 150: Fullstack Academy LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Fullstack Academy LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Galvanize Inc.

Exhibit 152: Galvanize Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Galvanize Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Galvanize Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Exhibit 155: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Udacity Inc.

Exhibit 159: Udacity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Udacity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Udacity Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Udacity Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviation

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio